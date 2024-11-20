Utah Hockey Clubs Michael Kesselring has a homecoming trip to Boston

Boston Michael Kesselring's first hockey fights took place in the family basement.

With two other siblings and their cousins ​​living down the street, the knee hockey games were heated.

We literally had holes in our walls because they were throwing each other into the walls. It was like a real game down there, his mother Shawndra Kesselring said.

Hockey and home have always been intertwined for Kesselring. Never more so than this week, as the Utah Hockey Club defenseman prepared for a special homecoming.

Kesselring had already played in 31 of the 32 NHL arenas.

On Thursday, the Utah Hockey Club defenseman could finally check the last rink off his list. It's one he learned to love the sport at TD Garden. Born in New Hampton, New Hampshire, Kesselring grew up a Boston Bruins fan and was set to step onto Garden ice for the first time as an NHL player when Utah came to town.

Hopefully I play well, Kesselring said in the days before the match. It will be nice to see everyone again after the game. I think it will be a bit emotional for me.

From sitting in the stands to playing against his youth team on Causeway Street, it would be a full-circle homecoming for Kesselring, who has taken on increased responsibility for Utah this season.

Coming home

It was almost a given that Kesselring would take up hockey; his father, Casey Kesselring, played four years at Merrimack College before spending five seasons in the ECHL. Casey and Shawndra met in Merrimack, where she played basketball.

Casey was Kesselring's coach through youth and high school hockey, including the defenseman running backs at New Hampton School from 2014 to 2018 before moving to the USHL.

Thanks to Shawndra Kesselring. Michael and Casey Kesselring after winning a tournament.

He's a big part of why I'm here now. He sacrificed a lot, my parents too, Kesselring said. He has a good hockey mind and I think it's always an advantage to have someone like that in your life growing up.

Casey is from Kitchener, Ontario and his NHL allegiance was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of Boston's biggest rivals. That made Bruins games a little more fun for Kesselring, especially the playoff matchups he was able to catch at TD Garden, in which Boston defeated the Leafs. Kesselring said his favorite players as a child were Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara. Now he appreciates Charlie McAvoy's defensive play.

Kesselring was a bit of a late bloomer in his hockey career. The blueliner never played for USA Hockey and made his way to the USHL. While the NHL was the obvious dream, it seemed like a distant destination. Until it wasn't.

“We were just hoping for college and we didn't know the NHL would even be an option,” Shawndra said. Simply wonderful. He just works so hard. We always say he found his way to the NHL. He is that boy where when someone is sleeping, he is working. He doesn't take days off.

(Shawndra Kesselring) Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring grew up in the Northeast and rooted for the Boston Bruins. This week he will play his first game at TD Garden.

When Kesselring returned to New England as a professional, those who saw him get his start in hockey were still there to support him. Kesselring was a healthy lead for last season's team game in Boston on December 9. This time, the 24-year-old said more than 50 friends and family would be in attendance at TD Garden.

College hockey in Boston

Jim Madigan, the former Northeastern University men's hockey coach and current athletic director, went to his office after practice and looked at the ice at Matthews Arena. It was no surprise to him when he looked down and saw that Kesselring was the only straggler long after the team session was over.

It was an hour into practice and he's still shooting pucks and working on his pivots, sharp turns, all of the above, Madigan said. Always on the ice an hour after everyone left the building. He was always busy with his game, his profession.

Kesselring played two seasons at Northeastern in Boston, about a 10-minute drive from TD Garden, where he developed before making the jump to the pros. New Englanders love their college hockey the way Utahns love their college football. It is, to say the least, a big deal.

During Kesselring's freshman season in 2019-20, he joined a D corps that proved to be filled with NHL talent. Jordan Harris (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jayden Struble (Montreal Canadiens) and Ryan Shea (Pittsburgh Penguins) were all players he skated with and learned from.

Kesselring saw top-four minutes and saw time on the second power play unit in his freshman year. The defenseman always wanted more, Madigan said.

Michael wanted to play in all situations, and he played in all situations, Madigan said. He now plays a mature game, he knows what his strengths are. The only thing you can't learn is six feet tall and a long wingspan. He knows how to use his stick, he has a great reach, he uses it in his approach.

During two seasons with the program, Kesselring totaled 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and 53 blocked shots. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his second campaign was reduced to 20 matches. Nevertheless, Kesselring emerged from his college experience with a handful of wins, including a Beanpot Championship for Northeastern in 2020.

The Beanpot is a seasonal tournament between Northeastern, Boston University, Boston College and Harvard that takes place at TD Garden on the first two Mondays in February. While this does not affect postseason seeding, the schools are playing for the pride of Boston.

(Adam Glanzman) Northeastern Huskies defenseman Mike Kesselring (23) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Kesselring has become a consistent two-way defenseman for the Utah Hockey Club this season.

Kesselring and Northeastern defeated BU 5-4 in double overtime in 2020 to win it all, and have gone on to claim four of the last five Beanpot titles.

We had great pride especially in the Northeast, Kesselring said. We were a bit like the kids who couldn't go to BC, BU or Harvard. We were kind of on second down. We were very proud that we could beat these teams.

Utah is the only team in the NHL to have a player from each of Beanpot schools Clayton Keller (Boston University), Jack McBain (Boston College), Alex Kerfoot and John Marino (Harvard) and Kesselring (Northeastern).

Northeast fit Michael Kesselring. A hardworking team, determined, Madigan said. We had a lot of kids who put in extra time and effort. We don't get any first draft picks.

Kesselring was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. He signed his entry-level contract with the team following the conclusion of his 2020-2021 collegiate season and went on to play for Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Kesselring was then traded to the Arizona Coyotes in March 2023.

Even now that Kesselring has reached the NHL, he hasn't forgotten where he came from. The former Husky said he would visit Northeastern while the Utah Hockey Club was in Boston.

Beanpot school, playing in Boston, living in Boston, Kesselring said. I loved Northeastern, it was an unreal experience.

Bigger role for Utah

Kesselring has had a bigger impact on Utah's backend than most expected this season.

With injuries to Marino and Sean Durzi, Utah has relied on some of its younger players to step up and take on bigger minutes and responsibility to fill the gaps. Kesselring played a key role in this.

Kesselring's expanded role allowed him to be on the ice for Utah in big moments, including 3-on-3 overtime. In Utah's home game at Delta Center against the Bruins last month, Kesselring scored the winning goal in overtime.

I don't even know if I have words. Sometimes I don't even think it's real. Sometimes I watch and think, 'Oh my God, he's in the NHL,'” Shawndra said of watching that play. The percentage of someone who makes it is so low that you never think it's going to be your kid, and then he just clawed his way into the NHL.

Kesselring was promoted to the first pair with Mikhail Sergachev for a few weeks before being moved to join Juuso Vlimki. He is averaging 19:20 of ice time per night, almost four minutes more than last season, and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 18 games, which is more than nine forwards in Utah.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) moves the puck during the second period of the game at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

The two-way defenseman also runs the point on Utah's second power play unit and has found confidence in his shooting ability as he has jumped into the game.

But head coach André Tourigny thinks Kesselring's game has another level.

I think Kesselring has been really good. He has a lot of tools, Tourigny said. He needs to continue to work on his consistency and speed of his offensive and defensive decisions, but otherwise he has all the tools.

If his past has proven anything, Kesselring will continue to push himself to be the best defenseman he can be for the Utah Hockey Club. It's an opportunity he doesn't take for granted.

It's crazy. I still wake up sometimes and just feel really grateful for where I've come and how this year has gone so far, Kesselring said. Many people have done a lot for me.

