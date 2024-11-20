Sports
Utah Hockey Clubs Michael Kesselring has a homecoming trip to Boston
Boston Michael Kesselring's first hockey fights took place in the family basement.
With two other siblings and their cousins living down the street, the knee hockey games were heated.
We literally had holes in our walls because they were throwing each other into the walls. It was like a real game down there, his mother Shawndra Kesselring said.
Hockey and home have always been intertwined for Kesselring. Never more so than this week, as the Utah Hockey Club defenseman prepared for a special homecoming.
Kesselring had already played in 31 of the 32 NHL arenas.
On Thursday, the Utah Hockey Club defenseman could finally check the last rink off his list. It's one he learned to love the sport at TD Garden. Born in New Hampton, New Hampshire, Kesselring grew up a Boston Bruins fan and was set to step onto Garden ice for the first time as an NHL player when Utah came to town.
Hopefully I play well, Kesselring said in the days before the match. It will be nice to see everyone again after the game. I think it will be a bit emotional for me.
From sitting in the stands to playing against his youth team on Causeway Street, it would be a full-circle homecoming for Kesselring, who has taken on increased responsibility for Utah this season.
Coming home
It was almost a given that Kesselring would take up hockey; his father, Casey Kesselring, played four years at Merrimack College before spending five seasons in the ECHL. Casey and Shawndra met in Merrimack, where she played basketball.
Casey was Kesselring's coach through youth and high school hockey, including the defenseman running backs at New Hampton School from 2014 to 2018 before moving to the USHL.
He's a big part of why I'm here now. He sacrificed a lot, my parents too, Kesselring said. He has a good hockey mind and I think it's always an advantage to have someone like that in your life growing up.
Casey is from Kitchener, Ontario and his NHL allegiance was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of Boston's biggest rivals. That made Bruins games a little more fun for Kesselring, especially the playoff matchups he was able to catch at TD Garden, in which Boston defeated the Leafs. Kesselring said his favorite players as a child were Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara. Now he appreciates Charlie McAvoy's defensive play.
Kesselring was a bit of a late bloomer in his hockey career. The blueliner never played for USA Hockey and made his way to the USHL. While the NHL was the obvious dream, it seemed like a distant destination. Until it wasn't.
“We were just hoping for college and we didn't know the NHL would even be an option,” Shawndra said. Simply wonderful. He just works so hard. We always say he found his way to the NHL. He is that boy where when someone is sleeping, he is working. He doesn't take days off.
When Kesselring returned to New England as a professional, those who saw him get his start in hockey were still there to support him. Kesselring was a healthy lead for last season's team game in Boston on December 9. This time, the 24-year-old said more than 50 friends and family would be in attendance at TD Garden.
College hockey in Boston
Jim Madigan, the former Northeastern University men's hockey coach and current athletic director, went to his office after practice and looked at the ice at Matthews Arena. It was no surprise to him when he looked down and saw that Kesselring was the only straggler long after the team session was over.
It was an hour into practice and he's still shooting pucks and working on his pivots, sharp turns, all of the above, Madigan said. Always on the ice an hour after everyone left the building. He was always busy with his game, his profession.
Kesselring played two seasons at Northeastern in Boston, about a 10-minute drive from TD Garden, where he developed before making the jump to the pros. New Englanders love their college hockey the way Utahns love their college football. It is, to say the least, a big deal.
During Kesselring's freshman season in 2019-20, he joined a D corps that proved to be filled with NHL talent. Jordan Harris (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jayden Struble (Montreal Canadiens) and Ryan Shea (Pittsburgh Penguins) were all players he skated with and learned from.
Kesselring saw top-four minutes and saw time on the second power play unit in his freshman year. The defenseman always wanted more, Madigan said.
Michael wanted to play in all situations, and he played in all situations, Madigan said. He now plays a mature game, he knows what his strengths are. The only thing you can't learn is six feet tall and a long wingspan. He knows how to use his stick, he has a great reach, he uses it in his approach.
During two seasons with the program, Kesselring totaled 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and 53 blocked shots. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his second campaign was reduced to 20 matches. Nevertheless, Kesselring emerged from his college experience with a handful of wins, including a Beanpot Championship for Northeastern in 2020.
The Beanpot is a seasonal tournament between Northeastern, Boston University, Boston College and Harvard that takes place at TD Garden on the first two Mondays in February. While this does not affect postseason seeding, the schools are playing for the pride of Boston.
Kesselring and Northeastern defeated BU 5-4 in double overtime in 2020 to win it all, and have gone on to claim four of the last five Beanpot titles.
We had great pride especially in the Northeast, Kesselring said. We were a bit like the kids who couldn't go to BC, BU or Harvard. We were kind of on second down. We were very proud that we could beat these teams.
Utah is the only team in the NHL to have a player from each of Beanpot schools Clayton Keller (Boston University), Jack McBain (Boston College), Alex Kerfoot and John Marino (Harvard) and Kesselring (Northeastern).
Northeast fit Michael Kesselring. A hardworking team, determined, Madigan said. We had a lot of kids who put in extra time and effort. We don't get any first draft picks.
Kesselring was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. He signed his entry-level contract with the team following the conclusion of his 2020-2021 collegiate season and went on to play for Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Kesselring was then traded to the Arizona Coyotes in March 2023.
Even now that Kesselring has reached the NHL, he hasn't forgotten where he came from. The former Husky said he would visit Northeastern while the Utah Hockey Club was in Boston.
Beanpot school, playing in Boston, living in Boston, Kesselring said. I loved Northeastern, it was an unreal experience.
Bigger role for Utah
Kesselring has had a bigger impact on Utah's backend than most expected this season.
With injuries to Marino and Sean Durzi, Utah has relied on some of its younger players to step up and take on bigger minutes and responsibility to fill the gaps. Kesselring played a key role in this.
Kesselring's expanded role allowed him to be on the ice for Utah in big moments, including 3-on-3 overtime. In Utah's home game at Delta Center against the Bruins last month, Kesselring scored the winning goal in overtime.
I don't even know if I have words. Sometimes I don't even think it's real. Sometimes I watch and think, 'Oh my God, he's in the NHL,'” Shawndra said of watching that play. The percentage of someone who makes it is so low that you never think it's going to be your kid, and then he just clawed his way into the NHL.
Kesselring was promoted to the first pair with Mikhail Sergachev for a few weeks before being moved to join Juuso Vlimki. He is averaging 19:20 of ice time per night, almost four minutes more than last season, and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 18 games, which is more than nine forwards in Utah.
The two-way defenseman also runs the point on Utah's second power play unit and has found confidence in his shooting ability as he has jumped into the game.
But head coach André Tourigny thinks Kesselring's game has another level.
I think Kesselring has been really good. He has a lot of tools, Tourigny said. He needs to continue to work on his consistency and speed of his offensive and defensive decisions, but otherwise he has all the tools.
If his past has proven anything, Kesselring will continue to push himself to be the best defenseman he can be for the Utah Hockey Club. It's an opportunity he doesn't take for granted.
It's crazy. I still wake up sometimes and just feel really grateful for where I've come and how this year has gone so far, Kesselring said. Many people have done a lot for me.
Editor's note This story is available only to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers. Thank you for supporting local journalism.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/utah-hockey-club/2024/11/20/utah-hockey-clubs-michael/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump is quickly burning through his political capital
- Nadine Dorries uses new book to continue her feud with Kemi Badenoch over Boris Johnson's downfall
- T20 Women's County Cup 2025: Draw announced for opening tournament as part of new women's cricket structure | Cricket news
- Ukraine fires British-made Storm Shadow missiles at Russia | Russia-Ukraine war news
- California earthquake: 2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Tres Pinos, residents report tremors
- What a Trump presidency could mean for New York schools
- Seville, Castro lead UST breakaway from Ateneo
- Highlights India vs China, Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India defeated China 1-0 to win a record-equalling third title
- Trump has promised swift and bold action as president. Will they be legal?
- India-Canada ties: India rejects Canadian media report linking PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to Nijjar murder, calling it 'ridiculous'
- US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza | Israeli-Palestinian conflict News
- Rare video shows Ukrainians fighting inside Russia