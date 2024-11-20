Municipality of eThekwini – Municipality of eThekwini





Date: 11/20/2024 2:43:56 PM EThekwini Municipality is gearing up to host SALGA KZN DSAC games in 2024 MEDIA ADVICE NOVEMBER 20, 2024 *ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY GETTING READY TO GAME SALGA KZN DSAC 2024* Thekwini Municipality is more than ready to welcome large numbers of athletes from all districts this summer at the 2024 edition of the SALGA KZN DSAC Games. The sporting spectacle that over the years has produced a number of athletes who have progressed to the highest elite level, such as Alwande Mngwengwe and Ronnel Donelley, who now ply their trade in top-flight football for Sikhukhune United (Mens) and the Western Cape University Womens Club, promises more. Ten (10) district municipalities and the metro will fiercely compete for the highest crown in the province in thirteen (13) sports codes at various state-of-the-art sports facilities in the city from December 5 to 8, 2024. The South African Local Government Association (SALGA), the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and the eThekwini Municipality will host the official launch and draw of the games, in the event scheduled as follows: DATE: NOVEMBER 22, 2024 LOCATION: OCEANS MALL (UMHLANGA ROCKS) TIME: 2:00 PM Districts that will compete are Amajuba, Durban, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Gu, Mgungundlovu, Mkhanyakude, Mzinyathi, Thukela and Zululand, across the following codes: athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, dance, football, indigenous games (Mlabalaba, Khokho and Ingqathu), Karate Full Contact, Netball, Rugby Sevens, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball. The media are invited to witness the launch and draw. For more information, please contact Mdu Ncalane, eThekwini Communications on 076 2926 535, Bheki Ncube, KZN DSAC Communications on 082 5754164 and Siwe Shabalala Salga Communications on 073 289 9735. END

