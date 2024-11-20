Sports
PSAC Football All-Conference 2024: Black, Hill, Whitaker and Dunn earn big honors in the Western Division
Football
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the 2024 PSAC Football All-Conference Teams and Major Award winners for the 2024 Western Division on Wednesday afternoon. California quarterback Davis Black and head coach Gary Dunn were named Offensive Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, while Slippery Rocks Todd Hill (Defensive Athlete of the Year) and Gannon's Jayden Whitaker (Freshman of the Year) were also honored.
The All-Conference Teams and Major Awards were selected by vote of the conference's head coaches.
California quarterback Davis Black was named Offensive Athlete of the Year after completing 177 passes for 2,349 yards and 17 touchdowns. His three interceptions were the fewest in the conference and his efficiency rating of 147.4 was the best in the Western Division. Black also rushed 106 times for 327 yards and nine additional touchdowns.
Slippery Rocks Todd Hill earned the Defensive Athlete of the Year award. He made 13 tackles for loss in 2024 (fourth-most in the entire PSAC), including 6.5 sacks and. He made 56 tackles (24 solo) and added 10 quarterback hurries and a safety to his impressive season totals to help The Rock finish fourth in the PSAC in scoring defense (17.3 points per game) and total defense (288.6 yards allowed per game).
Gannon redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Whitaker earned the Freshman of the Year award after completing 159 passes for 2,113 yards and nine touchdowns through the air, in addition to 254 yards rushing and nine additional TDs on the ground to lead Gannon to a 3-3 finish pilots in PSAC play.
California's Gary Dunn earns his first career Western Division Coach of the Year Award after leading the Vulcans to an impeccable 6-0 record in PSAC West play and an 8-2 overall record, with the only losses coming to two of the best teams overall. of Division II (Kutztown and Charleston). California had the fourth-best offense in the PSAC at 382.0 yards per game and scored 27.8 points per game (also the fourth-highest total).
As for the All-Conference Teams, 18 student-athletes appear repeatedly on the lists:
2024 PSAC Football Western Division All-Conference and Major Awards
Offensive Athlete of the Year: Davis Black, California
Defensive Athlete of the Year: Todd Hill, Slippery Rock
Freshmen of the year: Jayden Whitaker, Gannon
Coach of the year: Gary Dunn, California
PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Cl.
|QB
|Davis Black^
|California
|Senior
|RB
|Bobby Boyd Jr.
|California
|Sophomore
|RB
|KyRon Craggette*
|Seton Hill
|R-Junior
|RB
|Chris DOr
|Slippery rock
|Senior
|OT
|Joe Cooper^
|Slippery rock
|R-Junior
|OT
|Gabe Hulslander
|Edinboro
|Graduate student
|AND
|Gerald Comedy^
|IUP
|R-Senior
|AND
|Nashawn Jackson
|California
|Senior
|c
|Jaheim Bassham
|California
|Senior
|THE
|Kam Kruzelyak*
|Slippery rock
|Senior
|WR
|Maurice Massey
|IUP
|R-Junior
|WR
|Trevon Tate
|Clarion
|Senior
|WR
|Eric Willis III*
|California
|Junior
|RS
|Kylon Wilson
|Slippery rock
|Sophomore
|PK
|Anthony Beitko^**
|California
|Senior
PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Cl.
|DL
|Charles Calhoun
|Gannon
|R-Junior
|DL
|Todd Hill
|Slippery rock
|Graduate student
|DL
|Munchie Johnson^
|Slippery rock
|R-Senior
|DL
|Julien Laventure
|California
|Sophomore
|DL
|Jake Tarburton^
|Clarion
|Junior
|L.B
|Trey Baker
|Gannon
|R-Senior
|L.B
|Garrett Cox**
|IUP
|R-Senior
|L.B
|Wilfredo Diaz
|Edinboro
|R-sophomore
|L.B
|Ritchie McCormack
|Seton Hill
|Junior
|D.B
|David Awoah
|Seton Hill
|Junior
|D.B
|Darius Bruce^**
|IUP
|Senior
|D.B
|Rashan Murray
|California
|Junior
|D.B
|Dom Solomon Jr.^
|California
|Senior
|P
|Reed Martin^**
|Edinboro
|Senior
PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Cl.
|QB
|Brayden long*
|Slippery rock
|Senior
|RB
|Idris Laurens
|Slippery rock
|Senior
|RB
|Caron Robinson
|Edinboro
|Graduate student
|RB
|JD Younger
|IUP
|Junior
|OT
|Daric Cotman
|IUP
|R-Senior
|OT
|Paul Newill
|Seton Hill
|Graduate student
|AND
|Caleb Turner
|Seton Hill
|Junior
|AND
|Devin Webb
|Clarion
|Sophomore
|c
|Chad Layton*
|IUP
|R-Senior
|THE
|Jack Collecchi
|California
|Senior
|WR
|Donell Mason
|Gannon
|Junior
|WR
|Todd Phillips
|Seton Hill
|Graduate student
|WR
|Kylon Wilson
|Slippery rock
|Sophomore
|RS
|Kalen Frazier
|IUP
|Junior
|PK
|Nick Andrasi
|IUP
|Junior
PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Cl.
|DL
|Armani Caraballo
|California
|Senior
|DL
|Jos Cohen
|Seton Hill
|Senior
|DL
|Maurice Feazell
|IUP
|R-Senior
|DL
|Owen Kling
|Clarion
|R-Junior
|DL
|Jos Molenaar
|California
|Senior
|L.B
|Griffin Buzzell^
|Clarion
|Junior
|L.B
|John Hutchinson
|California
|Senior
|L.B
|Charles Ingram
|IUP
|R-Senior
|L.B
|Jacob Snow
|Slippery rock
|Sophomore
|D.B
|Eddie Faulkner IV*
|Slippery rock
|Senior
|D.B
|Kalen Frazier^
|IUP
|Junior
|D.B
|Josh Stokes
|Slippery rock
|Senior
|D.B
|Demitri Witkop
|Seton Hill
|Junior
|P
|Bryson Costa
|Gannon
|Freshman
*Denotes previous All-PSAC First Team selection
^ Indicates previous All-PSAC Second Team selection
|
Sources
2/ https://psacsports.org/news/2024/11/20/2024-psac-football-all-conference-black-hill-whitaker-dunn-earn-major-awards-in-western-division.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
