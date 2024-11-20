PSAC Football All-Conference 2024: Black, Hill, Whitaker and Dunn earn big honors in the Western Division





Football

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:30 PM

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the 2024 PSAC Football All-Conference Teams and Major Award winners for the 2024 Western Division on Wednesday afternoon. California quarterback Davis Black and head coach Gary Dunn were named Offensive Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, while Slippery Rocks Todd Hill (Defensive Athlete of the Year) and Gannon's Jayden Whitaker (Freshman of the Year) were also honored. The All-Conference Teams and Major Awards were selected by vote of the conference's head coaches. California quarterback Davis Black was named Offensive Athlete of the Year after completing 177 passes for 2,349 yards and 17 touchdowns. His three interceptions were the fewest in the conference and his efficiency rating of 147.4 was the best in the Western Division. Black also rushed 106 times for 327 yards and nine additional touchdowns. Slippery Rocks Todd Hill earned the Defensive Athlete of the Year award. He made 13 tackles for loss in 2024 (fourth-most in the entire PSAC), including 6.5 sacks and. He made 56 tackles (24 solo) and added 10 quarterback hurries and a safety to his impressive season totals to help The Rock finish fourth in the PSAC in scoring defense (17.3 points per game) and total defense (288.6 yards allowed per game). Gannon redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Whitaker earned the Freshman of the Year award after completing 159 passes for 2,113 yards and nine touchdowns through the air, in addition to 254 yards rushing and nine additional TDs on the ground to lead Gannon to a 3-3 finish pilots in PSAC play. California's Gary Dunn earns his first career Western Division Coach of the Year Award after leading the Vulcans to an impeccable 6-0 record in PSAC West play and an 8-2 overall record, with the only losses coming to two of the best teams overall. of Division II (Kutztown and Charleston). California had the fourth-best offense in the PSAC at 382.0 yards per game and scored 27.8 points per game (also the fourth-highest total). As for the All-Conference Teams, 18 student-athletes appear repeatedly on the lists: 2024 PSAC Football Western Division All-Conference and Major Awards Offensive Athlete of the Year: Davis Black, California

Defensive Athlete of the Year: Todd Hill, Slippery Rock

Freshmen of the year: Jayden Whitaker, Gannon

Coach of the year: Gary Dunn, California PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE FIRST TEAM Pos. Player School Cl. QB Davis Black^ California Senior RB Bobby Boyd Jr. California Sophomore RB KyRon Craggette* Seton Hill R-Junior RB Chris DOr Slippery rock Senior OT Joe Cooper^ Slippery rock R-Junior OT Gabe Hulslander Edinboro Graduate student AND Gerald Comedy^ IUP R-Senior AND Nashawn Jackson California Senior c Jaheim Bassham California Senior THE Kam Kruzelyak* Slippery rock Senior WR Maurice Massey IUP R-Junior WR Trevon Tate Clarion Senior WR Eric Willis III* California Junior RS Kylon Wilson Slippery rock Sophomore PK Anthony Beitko^** California Senior PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM Pos. Player School Cl. DL Charles Calhoun Gannon R-Junior DL Todd Hill Slippery rock Graduate student DL Munchie Johnson^ Slippery rock R-Senior DL Julien Laventure California Sophomore DL Jake Tarburton^ Clarion Junior L.B Trey Baker Gannon R-Senior L.B Garrett Cox** IUP R-Senior L.B Wilfredo Diaz Edinboro R-sophomore L.B Ritchie McCormack Seton Hill Junior D.B David Awoah Seton Hill Junior D.B Darius Bruce^** IUP Senior D.B Rashan Murray California Junior D.B Dom Solomon Jr.^ California Senior P Reed Martin^** Edinboro Senior PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE SECOND TEAM Pos. Player School Cl. QB Brayden long* Slippery rock Senior RB Idris Laurens Slippery rock Senior RB Caron Robinson Edinboro Graduate student RB JD Younger IUP Junior OT Daric Cotman IUP R-Senior OT Paul Newill Seton Hill Graduate student AND Caleb Turner Seton Hill Junior AND Devin Webb Clarion Sophomore c Chad Layton* IUP R-Senior THE Jack Collecchi California Senior WR Donell Mason Gannon Junior WR Todd Phillips Seton Hill Graduate student WR Kylon Wilson Slippery rock Sophomore RS Kalen Frazier IUP Junior PK Nick Andrasi IUP Junior PSAC FOOTBALL WESTERN DIVISION ALL-CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM Pos. Player School Cl. DL Armani Caraballo California Senior DL Jos Cohen Seton Hill Senior DL Maurice Feazell IUP R-Senior DL Owen Kling Clarion R-Junior DL Jos Molenaar California Senior L.B Griffin Buzzell^ Clarion Junior L.B John Hutchinson California Senior L.B Charles Ingram IUP R-Senior L.B Jacob Snow Slippery rock Sophomore D.B Eddie Faulkner IV* Slippery rock Senior D.B Kalen Frazier^ IUP Junior D.B Josh Stokes Slippery rock Senior D.B Demitri Witkop Seton Hill Junior P Bryson Costa Gannon Freshman *Denotes previous All-PSAC First Team selection

^ Indicates previous All-PSAC Second Team selection

