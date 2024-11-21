Australia v India Test Series: Watch and Live Stream in UK, Schedule, Teams for Border-Gavaskar Trophy





Australia and India are set to battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in one of the most highly anticipated Test series of the year, live on TNT Sports and discovery+ For the first time since 1992, the two cricket heavyweights will take part in a five-match Test series starting in November and ending in January. India have won their last four series against Australia, including two in a row Down Under. Will Pat Cummins' Australia avoid a fifth straight defeat, or will India triumph again? You can watch all the action live in the UK on TNT Sports and discovery+ When is the Australia vs India Test series? The five-match series starts on November 22 in Perth. This will be followed by tests in Adelaide and Brisbane, ahead of the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The series is set in Sydney. Australia vs India Test Schedule 1st Test – Optus Stadium, Perth: November 22-26

2nd Test – Adelaide Oval: December 6-10

3rd Test – The Gabba, Brisbane: December 14-18

4th Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground: December 26-30

5th Test – Sydney Cricket Ground: January 3-7 How to watch Australia vs India in Britain All five Test matches will be broadcast live every day on TNT Sports and discovery+ The first test in Perth starts on November 22 at 2.20am UK time, while the second test in Adelaide is a day-night test starting on December 6 at 4am UK time. TNT Sports is available on all major TV platforms and offers a range of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4) and up to six digital or red button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD. You can subscribe to TNT Sports via discovery+ BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media. To find out where your local branches that broadcast TNT Sports are, use our Pub Finder tool Who plays for Australia and India? Australia will be without all-rounder Cameron Green for the series due to a back injury. Nathan McSweeney, who has scored well at national level, looks set to open in place of Steve Smith, who should drop back to his favored position at No. 4. Australia have three bowlers ranked in the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Marnus Labuschagne, who was the top scorer with 426 runs the last time India visited Australia in 2020-21, will bat at number 3. India will be without captain Rohit Sharma for the first Test after the recent birth of his second child. Bowler Jasprit Bumrah will take over the captaincy, with Rohit expected to return for the second Test. Batsman Shubman Gill is doubtful for the first Test due to injury, while Virat Kohli is looking to score his first Test century since July 2023. Squads Australia: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc India: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar Watch and stream every ball from the Australia v India and New Zealand v England test series in the UK on TNT Sports and discovery+

