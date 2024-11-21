Where Missouri football could land in the postseason

So, where now?

Missouri football had only a narrow path to the College Football Playoff when it arrived in Columbia, South Carolina. After a last-minute 34-30 loss to the Gamecocks on Saturday, that door is now closed.

Not only has Mizzou (7-3, 3-3 SEC) been eliminated from CFP consideration, but the road to the Citrus Bowl, which takes the best remaining SEC team out of the playoffs, is most likely closed as well.

The SEC is currently poised to send four teams to the playoffs. With two or fewer losses, six teams are still eligible for the conference title game. Add three-loss South Carolina as a seventh playoff candidate, albeit on the fringes of the discussions, and that's enough teams ahead of MU in the pecking order to put the Citrus Bowl out of reach.

That likely leaves Mizzou with six potential landing spots for its bowl destination: the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 27, Las Vegas); the Liberty Bowl (December 27, Memphis); the Music City Bowl (December 30, Nashville, Tenn.); the Texas Bowl (December 31, Houston); the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31, Tampa); and the Gator Bowl (January 2, Jacksonville, Florida).

The Birmingham Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl could also include SEC teams, but given the way the standings currently stand, Missouri is more likely to go to one of the six games mentioned above.

Here's where the national media has Missouri pegged for bowl season:

Action Network: Missouri football vs. Syracuse in Gator Bowl

Action Network's Brett McMurphy has Missouri scheduled to play Syracuse in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Dutch are 7-3 with a 4-3 mark in ACC play this season, Fran Brown's first year as head coach. They have one common opponent with Missouri in Boston College. Mizzou defeated the Eagles 27-21 at Faurot Field in Week 3, and Syracuse lost on the road to BC 37-31 on Nov. 9.

ESPN: Arizona State or Washington in Las Vegas Bowl

ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both have Mizzou scheduled for the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27 in Sin City, but against different former Pac-12 teams.

Bonagura has Missouri facing now Big 12 outfit Arizona State, while Schlabach has the Tigers taking on the Big Tens Washington.

On Saturday, Arizona State upset Kansas State to improve to 8-2, a record that includes a Week 2 win over Mississippi State, which Missouri plays Saturday in Starkville. ASU is still in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Washington, one season removed from making the national title game, just became bowl eligible with a 31-19 win over UCLA on Saturday. The Huskies are 6-5 and 4-4 in Big Ten play. They face No. 1 ranked Oregon on November 30 to close out the regular season.

CBS Sports: Michigan at Music City Bowl

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has been pretty consistent in projecting Mizzou to land in the Music City Bowl against Michigan.

No changes this week.

The competition will take place on December 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. Missouri was scheduled to play in the Music City Bowl in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

The reigning champions are still not eligible to bowl, but have two more chances to get there. The Wolverines face Northwestern at home on Saturday and No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 30.