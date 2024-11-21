Eastern Womens Tennis announces their spring schedule





CHENEY, Wash. –Following the 2024 fall tournament season, EWU Women's Tennis will look toward the 2025 spring season when they open the season at home on Jan. 12 and host UC Davis. The Eagles will play eighteen games this spring and host five home games. EWU will then be on the road for eight straight games. The spring 2025 non-conference schedule includes games against in-state foes Washington State and Gonzaga, as well as other opponents such as BYU, Boise State and Portland. The Eagles will open Big Sky conference play against the Idaho Vandals on March 2. Eastern then returns home after a long road trip that includes back-to-back games against conference foes Weber State and Northern Arizona on March 15 and 16. EWU Women's Tennis will then be back on the road for their next three matches, including Big Sky opponent Sacramento State on March 23. The Eagles will then conclude their home season with a game against Idaho State on April 12, and then senior day on April 13 against Portland State. Eastern closes the season the following week in Big Sky Country with games against Montana State and Montana on April 18 and 20 before the Big Sky Championships the following week, April 24-26. As a team, the Eagles recorded 15 singles victories in their three tournaments this fall. For the fall season, senior Isabella Foshee recorded five wins in singles and two wins in doubles with other seniors Kenzington Mann . The fall was great for the Eagles. Head coach Dustion Hinson said he is pleased with the team chemistry, and certain players are taking on leadership roles to continue that into the spring. “I'm excited about the dual competition season we have planned this year. This fall season has already shown me a lot: we have a very unified team that is committed to having a winning culture first and foremost. They are willing They are working every day to be their best this coming season and they have the desire to not let anything get in the way of that goal. We have some strong teams lined up and I know we will be ready are up for the challenge,” Hinson said. ABOUT EAST WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors fourteen intercollegiate sports, six for men and eight for women, both as learning opportunities for the most athletically talented students and as an enhancement of student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar enrollments and academic goals. FOLLOW THE EAGLES

