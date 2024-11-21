Sports
Highlights India vs China, Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India defeated China 1-0 to win a record-equalling third title
Highlights of the hockey final between India and China: Deepika scored the only goal of the match as India defeated China 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final to win a record-tying third title. Deepika, who also missed a penalty, scored minutes into the third quarter to put India 1-0 ahead, a lead the home side managed to maintain despite a late attack from China in the final quarter. India are now the most decorated side in the tournament's history, equaling South Korea with three titles each.
-
6:31 PM (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Thank you!
India are now the most decorated side in the tournament's history, equaling South Korea with three titles each. It is a party atmosphere in Rajgir.
Thanks for tuning in. It's goodbye for now, see you next time!
-
18:26 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: India is champion!
It's all over! India are the winners of the Asian Champions Trophy for a record-equalling third term. They defeated China 1-0 thanks to Deepika's goal in the third quarter.
-
18:22 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: 60 seconds left!
Deepika was shot in the face. She smears ice on her lower lip. It seems like a crushing blow. Meanwhile, China has its goalkeeper out for the final 60 seconds
IND 1:0 CHN
-
18:17 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Nervous moments for India!
China has thrown the kitchen sink at India in this third quarter. However, India is doubling down when it comes to marking. Less than 6 minutes left
IND 1:0 CHN ('55)
-
18:11 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: China insists on equality!
China is suddenly threatening! A 1-0 lead is never safe in a match of this magnitude. Meanwhile, India wasted another PC due to a lack of communication between the first and second batteries
IND 1:0 CHN ('50)
-
18:09 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Q4 is underway!
The last quarter is approaching. Bichu Devi in goal for the last 15 minutes of the match, unless the final ends in a shootout
IND 1-0 CHN ('46)
-
18:07 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Q3 ends!
The final will be played for 45 minutes. We now enter the final quarter with India leading 1-0 here in Rajgir. The defending champion looks at ease
IND 1:0 CHN
-
18:03 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Li Ting saves a stroke!
Li Ting denies Deepika from the spot. Uses her stick to block the bottom right attempt
IND 1:0 CHN ('43)
-
6:01 PM (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Penalty for India!
Brilliant from Deepika, who takes the ball on the flank before making an impressive run into the box. However, she was pushed from behind and the referee called a penalty corner. China took over the review, but there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision
IND 1-0 CHN ('42)
-
17:56 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Saved!
Big opportunity for India! Sunelita makes a solo run in the D. She beat a few players before unleashing a shot. However, the angle was somewhat tight
IND 1:0 CHN ('38)
-
17:53 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: India on top!
China looked lethargic in this third quarter. No urge to jump on the loose balls. On the other hand, the early goal has given the Indian players a different kind of motivation
IND 1:0 CHN ('37)
-
17:47 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: GOAL!!!!
Deepika scores! India have taken the lead as Deepika scores her 11th goal of the tournament. What a way to start the quarter.
IND 1:0 CHN
-
17:46 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Q3 begins!
Navneet gets us going in the second half. And India have a penalty corner within the first 30 seconds of this third quarter!
-
17:36 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: scoreless 1st half!
Half time in Rajgir! No goals in the first half as India squander four penalty corners. China frustrates the hosts
IND 0:0 CHN (30)
-
5:34 PM (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: India reduced to 10 players!
Neha hits the bench for a green card violation. She will sit outside for 2 minutes. Just under a minute to go in the first half.
IND 0:0 CHN ('29)
-
5:30 PM (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: India ready to make changes!
Harender Singh, India's head coach, relays instructions. India is ready to make several changes including Udita.
IND 0:0 CHN ('25)
-
17:26 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Sangita punished!
India wins four penalty corners, but fails to make them count. Meanwhile, Sangita is given a green card and will serve the next 2 minutes.
IND 0:0 CHN ('22)
-
17:23 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: India wasted PC opportunities!
That's a shame! India fails to score with three PC attempts. Deepika has been so good with her drag flicks this tournament. However, she fails to give India the lead.
IND 0:0 CHN ('21)
-
17:21 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Chance for India!
The Chinese Deng Qiuchan receives a penalty for the second time in the match. She will serve the next five minutes after being shown a yellow card. Meanwhile, India is also getting their first PC!!!
IND 0:0 CHN ('20)
-
5:20 PM (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: PC for China!
China earns the first penalty corner of the match. However, India makes the danger clear. The first rusher makes an excellent block before the goalie makes a brilliant save by diving to his right
IND 0:0 CHN ('18)
-
17:18 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Q2 begins!
After a goalless first quarter, India wants to break the deadlock before half-time. The 2nd quarter is in full swing. India needs some inspiration from their attackers.
IND 0:0 CHN ('16)
-
17:14 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: end of Q1!
India captain Salima with a brilliant run. Her cut, however, was hardly idiosyncratic. It turns out to be the last attack of this 1st quarter.
-
17:13 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: China reduced to 10 players!
The Chinese Deng Qiuchan takes the green card. She will sit outside for 2 minutes. Even Stevens so far, despite India enjoying a lot of possession.
IND 0:0 CHN ('10)
-
17:08 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Letting Go for India!
Big mistake from Neha as she failed to knock down an aerial ball. The ball goes to a Chinese attacker. However, she was unable to get a good connection during her recording.
IND 0:0 CHN ('8)
-
17:04 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: India provides early pressure!
China is under enormous pressure in the first five minutes of this opening quarter. The atmosphere is compelling. A few early circle penetrations from the hosts. However, China has done well to remove any danger
-
17:01 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: We're on our way!
We are on our way here at Rajgir Hockey Stadium. India in white, attacking from right to left. China also wear their yellow away kit.
-
16:48 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: All eyes on Deepika!
Not that long before the start. The players are warming up. Deepika is also setting up her pre-match routines. She is the top scorer with 10 goals so far
-
16:11 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Here's the basics!
Here is Team India's starting XI for the epic final showdown against China at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024!
The Bharat Ki Sherniyan are ready to leave it all on the field in search of ultimate glory…. pic.twitter.com/83va4mlLFV
Ice Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 20, 2024
-
16:04 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Japan wins with a win!
At that moment, Japan officially secured third place by beating Malaysia 4-1. Now all eyes are on the all-important match between India and China. More than forty minutes before the first whistle.
-
15:56 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: India's route to the final!
India defeated Japan 2-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday. Navneet Kaur had given India the lead from the spot before Lalremsiami put the result beyond doubt with a goal late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, China defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the other semi-final.
-
15:51 (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Japan finishes third!
As we build up to the final, Japan leads Malaysia 3-1 in the third place match. They have almost everything under control with just a few minutes left in the 4th quarter.
-
3:48 PM (IST)
IND vs CHN Hockey LIVE: Hello!
India will take on China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy. The hosts are undefeated in the tournament so far, winning all six of their matches, including a 3-0 defeat to China.
