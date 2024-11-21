T20 Women's County Cup 2025: Draw announced for opening tournament as part of new women's cricket structure | Cricket news





The draw for the inaugural Vitality T20 Women's County Cup has been announced, as part of the new domestic structure for women's cricket in 2025. The ECB announced in April a new three-tier system running from 2025-2028, with Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey and Warwickshire given Tier 1 status. Hampshire are known as The Blaze and Warwickshire as Bears for the T20 Women's County Cup. Thirty-seven teams from the three tiers of the new structure will compete in the knockout T20 Women's County Cup, with Tier 1 teams competing in the third round. County women's cricket structure for 2024 Level 1 provinces: Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire Level 2 provinces: Derbyshire, Glamorgan*, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Middlesex, Sussex, Worcestershire, Yorkshire* *Yorkshire will become a Tier 1 club for the 2026 season, subject to meeting a series of conditions across governance, strategy and finance, while Glamorgan will enter Tier 1 in 2027. Two Tier 1 draws in that round means the competition is guaranteed at least two Tier 2 or 3 teams in the quarter-finals, giving them the chance to pull off a giant killing against the fully professional Tier 1 teams hoping to book their place on finals day. The semi-finals and final will be played as a three-match final day on Monday, May 26 in Taunton, with the two semi-finals preceding the final at The Cooper Associates County Ground. The fixtures for the Vitality Blast Men's League, Vitality Blast Women's League and Vitality Blast Women's League 2 will be revealed on Thursday, November 21. Round one Matches will be played on Monday, May 5 Lincolnshire vs Cheshire Staffordshire vs Cumbria Northumberland BYE Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Falcons Leicestershire Foxes – BYE Shropshire vs Norfolk Cambridgeshire vs Herefordshire Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids Sussex Sharks vs Buckinghamshire Suffolk BYE Hertfordshire vs. Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Middlesex vs Kent Cornwall vs Berkshire Wiltshire vs Oxfordshire Dorset vs Devon Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Round two Plays Saturday May 10 Match 17: Yorkshire or Derbyshire Falcons vs Staffordshire or Cumbria Match 18: Leicestershire Foxes vs Lincolnshire or Cheshire Match 19: Shropshire of Norfolk vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks or Worcestershire Rapids Match 20: Northumberland versus Cambridgeshire or Herefordshire Match 21: Glamorgan of Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks of Buckinghamshire Match 22: Cornwall or Berkshire versus Middlesex or Kent Match 23: Wiltshire or Oxfordshire vs Hertfordshire or Bedfordshire & Huntingdonshire Match 24: Devon or Dorset vs Suffolk Round three The matches will be played on Saturday, May 17 Match 25: Surrey vs Hampshire Hawks Match 26: Winner of Match 24 vs Bears Match 27: Winner of match 19 versus winner of match 18 Match 28: Winner of match 21 vs Lancashire Thunder Match 29: Winner of match 17 vs Essex Match 30: Winner of match 23 vs. The Blaze Match 31: Match 20 winner vs Match 22 winner Match 32: Somerset vs. Durham Quarterfinals The matches will be played on Saturday, May 24 Match 33: Winner of match 25 versus winner of match 32 Match 34: Match 31 winner vs Match 30 winner Match 35: Winner of match 27 versus winner of match 28 Match 36: Winner of match 29 versus winner of match 26 Final day Monday 26 May – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Semi-final 1: Winner of Match 35 vs winner of Match 34 Semi-final 2: Match 36 winner vs Match 33 winner Vitality T20 County Cup Women's Final: Winner of semi-final 1 versus winner of semi-final 2

