College Football QB Power Rankings: Shedeur Sanders climbs to the top as Colorado continues to thrive

Discussions surrounding Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are rarely based on common sense or context. I know these QB Power Rankings have been on the receiving end of a lot of Buffalo-related exaggerations, as Shedeur Sanders was unranked for most of last season.

I was labeled as a hater because of this. Shedeur spent so many weeks outside my top 10 not because of “hate.” It was because Colorado finished 4-8, and I don't rank the players the week after a loss.

Now that Colorado is good and winning games, a lot of people are yelling (to no one in particular), “Where are all the haters now?”

Well, last year the Buffs and Coach Prime received “hate” (historically known as “criticism”) because, after defying early expectations, they lost seven of their last eight games. You don't hear the criticism now because Colorado is winning football games. This is how it works for every team and every coach in every sport.

That's why Shedeur Sanders is getting plenty of 'love' in the rankings this week! He moves up to No. 1 because he played well in a big win over Utah to keep Colorado's Big 12 hopes alive, and also because Jaxon Dart had a week off, Jalen Milroe played against Mercer and Dillon Gabriel struggled against Wisconsin .

So I have to 'hate' them by knocking them down a peg or two. It's just how it works. As for how the rankings work, here's a reminder.

This is not NFL draft ranking in the board, nor is it based on any form of statistical formula. Your grades certainly matter, but in general I rank quarterbacks based on the “juice” they have right now. It's a combination of how well you play, what you've achieved and what you could achieve in the near future. If you believe a QB I didn't list should be on the list, I only removed them from the list because I don't like you. Or maybe it's this second part.

I don't rank any QB the week after a loss, or if they are injured. You could be the greatest QB of all time, but if you lose on Saturday, you're not here. When you win, it's because your teammates did their job. If you lose, it's on you. Embrace it. And if you're currently injured and can't play, sorry, but you're here too. Availability is the most important capability.

All sports betting via DrafKings. Get the latest DraftKings promo code to join the game.

Honorable Mention: Drew Allar, Penn State; Carson Beck, Georgia; Devon Dampier, New Mexico; Jordan McCloud, Texas State; Parker Navarro, Ohio