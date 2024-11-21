Sports
MSU will field hockey at No. 2 in the country to face USNTDP in the exhibition
Off to a 9-1 start, the Michigan State hockey team continues to rise in the national rankings.
And the Spartans can't climb much further.
MSU climbed to No. 2 in the United States College Hockey Online poll this week after its win over Notre Dame, along with losses to both Boston College and Minnesota last weekend.
The Spartans, who sit atop the Big Ten standings at 4-0, trail only Denver (12-0) in the USCHO poll. Boston College is No. 3, followed by Minnesota at No. 4, and Michigan and Maine are at No. 5.
MSU, riding a seven-game winning streak, will take the ice Thursday evening in an exhibition game in Plymouth against the U.S. National Team Development Program.
This November, MSU hockey will sponsor the third annual “Spartans Full Strength” program, which raises awareness of cancer. For Thursday's game, $5 from each ticket sold will go to the family of Matt Deschamps, an assistant coach with the Michigan hockey program. Matt's wife, Kelly, was recently diagnosed with stage III breast cancer, and the couple has five children.
“If you're an alum in the metro Detroit area, it's hard to get a ticket to our games, so this is a great opportunity to bring your family and support a great cause,” said MSU coach Adam Nightingale. “When you see the NTDP game, these kids are really talented. You're talking about the next crop of kids who will impact college hockey and represent our country abroad. We're hoping for a great crowd and atmosphere .”
MSU has five current players coming through NTDP senior captain Red Savage, junior forwards Isaac Howard and Charlie Stramel, sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine and freshman forward Shane Vansaghi. Vansaghi was named the Big Ten's Third Star of the Week after scoring a goal and adding three assists in the two games with Notre Dame.
Thursday's game in Plymouth will mark the first return of Nightingale, who coached for two seasons in the NTDP before taking the MSU job in 2022.
Big Halloween hockey game in MSU's future
On Tuesday, MSU announced it would play North Dakota in the 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Austin, Texas. The game between two of the top college hockey programs will take place on October 31, 2026 at the HEB Center, home of the AHL's Texas Stars. Tickets go on sale on November 12, 2025.
We look forward to playing in the Hall of Fame Game and our trip to Austin, Nightingale said in a press release. It promises to be an excellent matchup between two legendary college hockey programs that have won 11 NCAA national championships between them. We are honored to be part of this fantastic event.”
The Spartans and Fighting Hawks last played in 2016 in Grand Forks, ND MSU won the series by winning the first game 4-3 before tying the game 2-2 the next night. North Dakota defeated the Spartans in straight games at Munn Ice Arena in 2015.
Spartans add commits from two future recruits
MSU has been busy recruiting this past week, adding two new commitments in forwards Nikita Klepov and Brooks Cullen.
Klepov currently plays for Sioux City in the USHL, where he has three goals and seven assists in seventeen games for the Musketeers this season. The 2008-born forward from Russia would likely join the Spartans for the 2026-2027 season.
Cullen, the son of 21-year NHL veteran Matt Cullen, has 15 goals and 10 assists in 20 games and plays for Team Spade in the Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League. The 2006-born forward was a 2024 draft pick of the Fargo Force in the USHL.
Cullen would also likely join the Spartans for the 2026-2027 season.
