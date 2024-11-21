Chinese rowers will be eliminated early on the first day of the 2024 WTT Finals

Chinese rowers suffered an early elimination on the opening day of the 2024 World Table Tennis Finals (WTT) in Fukuoka, Japan.

In the highlight match of the men's singles, Liang Jingkun faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto. Harimoto took the first set 11-7 before extending his lead by taking the second set 11-6. Although Liang fought back with an 11-9 in the third set, Harimoto sealed his victory with a 12-10 in the fourth set.

“Facing a ranked opponent, I knew it would be difficult. After falling behind early on, I focused on taking it point by point. I am determined to win this title, especially as this is the last tournament of the year,” said Harimoto.

Another Chinese contender, Lin Gaoyuan, suffered a 0-3 defeat to Slovenian Darko Jorgic, ending his campaign prematurely.

In the women's singles, China's Qian Tianyi and Wang Yidi both advanced. Qian defeated Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in straight sets, while Wang triumphed 3-1 over Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei.

But the doubles events also caused major setbacks for China.

In the men's doubles, Xiang Peng and Yuan Licen from China lost 0-3 to Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Izaac Quek in the quarter-finals.

In the women's doubles, top Chinese Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi were beaten 1-3 by Japanese defense duo Hitomi Sato and Honoka Hashimoto, while Korea's world No. 1 Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee also exited after a 0 . -3 defeat against Japan's Sakura Yokoi and Satsuki Odo.

The WTT Finals will take place from November 20 to 24.