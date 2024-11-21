How to watch Alabama football vs. Oklahoma Saturday: time, TV info





Alabama football is about to embark on its final SEC road trip of the season. The No. 7 Crimson Tide will travel to Norman, Oklahoma for the first time since 2002 to take on Oklahoma on Saturday at 6:30 PM CT. Oklahoma joined the SEC along with Texas in 2024 and will face the Crimson Tide for the first time in conference play on Saturday. Alabama won its last meeting with the Soon 45-34 in the 2018 Orange Bowl. Watch Alabama vs Oklahoma live with Fubo (free trial) Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma, including game time and TV information. What channel is the Alabama Football vs Oklahoma game on? Alabama vs. Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 PM on ABC from Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Alabama vs. Oklahoma start time Date: Saturday November 23

Saturday November 23 Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, Okla Alabama kicks off against Oklahoma on Saturday at 6:30 PM CT from Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Alabama vs. Oklahoma spread Here is the first betting information for Alabama vs Oklahoma Saturday. Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 19 Spread: Alabama -14

Alabama -14 O/U: 47.5 points Alabama football schedule 2024 August 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

September 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

September 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

September 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

October 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35

October 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

October 19: Tennessee 24, Alabama 17

October 26: Alabama 34, Missouri 0

Nov. 9: Alabama 42, LSU 13

Nov. 16: Alabama 52, Mercer 7

November 23: Alabama at Oklahoma; 6:30 p.m., ABC

November 30: Alabama vs. Auburn; 2:30 p.m., ABC 2024 oklahoma football schedule August 30: Oklahoma 51, Tempel 3

September 7: Oklahoma 16, Houston 12

September 14: Oklahoma 34, Tulane 19

September 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15

September 28: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 21

October 12: Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

October 19: South Carolina 35, Oklahoma 9

October 26: Ole ma'am 26, Oklahoma14

Nov. 2: Oklahoma 59, Maine 14

Nov. 9: Missouri 30, Oklahoma 23

November 23: Oklahoma vs. Alabama; 6:30pm CT, ABC

Nov. 30: Oklahoma at LSU; 6pm CT, ESPN Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting. Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him out[email protected] or follow him@_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

