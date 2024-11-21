Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has played his last matchExBulletin

On Tuesday evening, tennis legend Rafael Nadal played his last professional match. When Spain was eliminated from the Davis Cup, his career came to an end.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Last night a tennis legend played his last professional match. When Spain was eliminated from the Davis Cup, Rafael Nadal's career came to an end. NPR's Miguel Macias reports from Seville, Spain.

MIGUEL MACIAS, BYLINE: Yesterday, around 5 p.m. local time in Malaga, Spain, the Spanish national anthem played one last time for Rafael Nadal as a professional player.

MACIAS: An emotional Nadal stood next to his teammates – for many the greatest Spanish athlete of all time. As a 22 Grand Slam winner, his legendary matches with Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic will live on in the collective memory of tennis fans around the world. Even before last night's matches had started, Nadal held back tears as he heard the crowd cheering him on.

MACIAS: Everyone wanted Spain to advance to the next round and extend Nadal's career by a few days. But it turned out that last night was Nadal's last dance.

CRISTINA GAGO: I remember the first time I saw him play.

MACIAS: Cristina Gago is a former professional tennis player. She remembers watching Nadal play in Seville in his first-ever Davis Cup in 2004.

GAGO: Even though he was very young, you could feel how he believed in himself, how he went for every ball, no matter how difficult, and reached that ball that seemed impossible.

MACIAS: And that became Nadal's hallmark: never giving up and overcoming impossible deficits in every match he played year after year. Gago says Nadal influenced her deeply.

GAGO: By saying to myself: come on, Cristina, you are Rafa Nadal, as a way to cheer me up, to believe that I can make it, even though things are very difficult.

MACIAS: Pedro Fullana is a sports journalist at Cadena SER. He grew up in the same village as Nadal, on the island of Mallorca. He was there last night.

MACIAS: Fullana says Nadal would play football in the street with pine trees as goalposts. He says that Nadal could actually have been successful in any sport. But if there's one thing everyone seems to agree on, it's Nadal's personal qualities. Sebastian Fest is a journalist and author of the book “Thank You: The Legacy Of Rafael Nadal.”

SEBASTIAN FEST: I've seen a lot of athletes in my journalism career, and I don't think I've seen anyone say thank you so many times. He says thank you to the ball person, to the chair umpires, to the sponsor, to his rivals, to the journalists, to everything he encounters.

MACIAS: Fest says this is not the usual behavior that defines major sports stars.

MACIAS: Back in Malaga, just after midnight, and after more than seven hours of tennis matches, Rafael Nadal stepped onto the court, the lights went out and grabbed the microphone.

MACIAS: And despite the size of his legacy as a tennis player…

NADAL: The way I would like to be remembered is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca who…

MACIAS: Miguel Macias, NPR News, Seville, Spain.

