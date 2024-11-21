Incident causes Joel Johnson to resign as St. Thomas women's hockey coach – InForum





Former White Bear Lake U.S. Olympics head coach Joel Johnson has abruptly resigned as St. Thomas women's hockey coach following an incident with his team following a 4-1 loss Friday at Bemidji State. Johnson did not coach Saturday's game and resigned Tuesday night. St. Thomas vice president and athletic director Phil Esten declined to reveal the nature of the incident, but sources said it was a post-game tirade from Johnson in the team's locker room. In a statement from the school, Esten said: While I cannot comment on the details of the incident itself, I can confirm that we immediately launched an investigation after concerns were brought to our attention following Friday night's match. According to sources, Johnson had his usual scheduled meeting with his team in the visitors' locker room after the game on Friday, but returned at least once to berate the team's performance, a breach of protocol that took the team by surprise. We hold all of our coaches to the highest standards consistent with the university's values ​​and beliefs, Esten added, and prioritize the experience and well-being of our student-athletes. Johnson did not return requests for comment. He was a Gophers head coach on his way to becoming a U.S. Olympic Games coach when he was hired by St. Thomas to guide the Tommies in their jump from NCAA Division III hockey to top-level Division I competition in June 2021. Assistant coach Bethany Brausen has been named the team's interim head coach. She served as the team's acting head coach while Johnson coached the U.S. Olympic team during training camp in Blaine and in Beijing in 2021-2022. The Tommies went 5-27-1 that first season; since then they are 23-63-3. Johnson, who led Team USA to a silver medal at the 2022 Games, was just entering his fourth season with the Tommies and resigned after a three-match losing streak. The Tommies are 5-8-1 overall and 2-7-1 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. They play No. 1 Wisconsin in Madison this weekend. __________________________________________________________________ This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide our readers with a broader range of news. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

