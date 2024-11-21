Community Calendar Thursday, November 22 Wednesday, November 27 – The Crested Butte News





THURSDAY 21 7:30 am Open AA Meeting: Discussion on Crack of Dawn Group Topics at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 10-11:30 am CB Museum history walks (every Thursday). 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM. St. Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org. 6:30 PM Open AA Meeting: 11-Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church,970-349-5711. FRIDAY 22 afternoon Open AA Meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. afternoon – 2 p.m Oh Be Joyful is hosting a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at [email protected] or 970-648-7071 for information. 5:00 PM Crested Butte Ski Patrol is hosting its second annual Ski Patrol Reunion Party in Kochevars. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Live music by Shannon Redmon at Zuni West Brewing, 235 Elcho Ave., CB South. 7:00 PM – 8:15 PM Open AA Speakers Meeting at Queen of All Saints Parish Hall,970-349-5711. SATURDAY 23 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM St. Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A SoprisAvenue, stmarysgaragecb.org. SUNDAY 24 5:00 PM Quiet service, All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 403 Maroon Ave. (UCC), Crested Butte. MONDAY 25 1:30-3:30 p.m Gunnison Valley Hospital is hosting a Mountain Mamas meeting at 513 Main Street. For more information, contact Kelsey Weaver at [email protected] or970-648-7071. 6:30-8:30 PM Open table tennis at Jerrys Gym at Crested Butte City Hall. 7-8 p.m Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free.(every 3rd Monday) 7-8 p.m Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday) 7-8 p.m Navigate the grief and loss support group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday) 7:30 PM Open AA Meeting: Favorite Great Books Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. TUESDAY 26 7:30 am Open AA Meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 9:00 am Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library,970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesday) 10am Story Time at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. 10-11:30 am CB Museum history walks (every Tuesday). afternoon Closed AA meeting: Came to Believe readings at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM St. Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org. 8 p.m Free community volleyball at the CBCS gym. All levels welcome.. WEDNESDAY 27 7:30 am Crested Butte Rotary's weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 7:30-9:00 am Coffee with a Crested Butte city councilor at Rumors. afternoon Closed AA Meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Meeting Nicotine Anonymous for Young People in the Young Life building next to Ace. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Live music by Julian Young and Ben Wright at Zuni West Brewing, 235 Elcho Ave., CB South. 6:30-7:30 PM Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482. 7:30 PM Basketball for adults at the CBCS High School gym.

