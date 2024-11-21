Imran Khan: Pakistani fan with 'Imran Khan' photo asked to leave cricket stadium in Australia | Cricket news





Pakistani fan asked to hand over photo of former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Screengrab) NEW DELHI: Recently viral video A Pakistani cricket fan confronted with an unusual situation at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

The fan, proudly sporting a Pakistani cricket jersey and holding a photo of former Prime Minister Imran Khan lifting the 1992 World Cup trophy, he was approached by a stadium steward.

The official gave an ultimatum: hand in the photo or leave the building. “Either you give it to me or you go home,” the steward can be heard saying in the clip.

Watch:

The incident has sparked a heated debate online, with fans questioning whether the stewards' actions were justified.

Imran Khan, a legendary cricketer and captain of Pakistan's historic World Cup victory in 1992, remains an iconic figure in cricket.

However, his political career has made him a polarizing figure internationally, and the display of his image in a public location may have prompted intervention by the stewards.

This comes at a time when Khan's political and legal battles are dominating headlines. After being removed from power in a no-confidence vote in 2022, Khan faces more than 150 cases, including bribery allegations involving state donations.

Although a Pakistani court recently released him on bail in one case, Khan remains embroiled in multiple trials and convictions, some of which carry stiff penalties. Champions Trophy in PAK: More drama as Jay Shah strongly objects to PCB's PoK plans He has denied all allegations and claims they are politically motivated.

In the meantime, Pakistani cricket faces its own challenges. Recently, the national team suffered a 3-0 whitewash in a T20I series against Australia.

On the other hand, the country is looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. India is reluctant to send its team to Pakistan for the prestigious ICC tournament, leading to a standoff between the two countries.

Amid the uncertainties, the trophy tour, currently taking place in Pakistan, aims to reignite the excitement among fans by touring cities like Islamabad, Abbottabad and Karachi.

