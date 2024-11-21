College Football Playoff Rankings Figures: Scoring Playoff Photo

To the College Football Playoff Selection Committee: Time to look at your report card.

Since the first rankings were released two weeks ago, there has been enough chaos in the sport to turn the rankings upside down and change the course for the 12-team playoffs. While some teams have rightfully moved up or down as a result of the events, others have ended up in questionable spots. One team that clearly belongs in the field follows an uncertain path, or the other gets too much credit despite a mediocre resume.

There is a lot of debate about who is in the right spot and who is too high or too low, and the arguments will continue to heat up with just a few weeks to go before the official rankings are revealed. As we head into the home portion of the regular season, here are the numbers for where each team is ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

Even with Wisconsin's shaky performance, Oregon remains the top team in the country and is deservedly ranked #1.

The Buckeyes can get a big boost to their resume by beating Indiana this week, and should be behind a Ducks team it narrowly lost to.

The resume isn't as strong for the Longhorns, but they still have a path to reaching the SEC championship game and earning an automatic bye.

The only loss is to Ohio State, but there aren't many opportunities for Penn State to boast a good resume. If Indiana also loses to Ohio State, what justifies Penn State likely being much higher than the Hoosiers?

The rankings don't really matter at this point as Indiana faces its biggest game of the season at Ohio State, with a chance to move high in the rankings. Besides the result, how the Hoosiers play will be a major focus for the committee.

It must be nice that the loss to Northern Illinois isn't punished as severely as it should be, but the Irish fight take advantage of teams that fall before them. But a win against Army would be a big boost.

Alabama takes advantage of cupcake week and the teams ahead of them fall. Beating Georgia (a team it beat) is probably why Alabama jumped Miami, but the Crimson Tide shouldn't be rewarded for beating Mercer by jumping Miami.

The Hurricanes can move up one spot after a week off, but they have to chafe at the fact that Alabama is leapfrogging them in the rankings.

Mississippi gets a resume booster as Georgia beats Tennessee and is rightfully ahead of a Bulldog team it beats.

Georgia moves into the projected playoff field with a win over Tennessee and wouldn't have to get close to the two teams to beat them in Alabama and Mississippi.

The Volunteers didn't drop too far after the loss to Georgia, even though they probably should have dropped a little further. The other loss this season came to a mediocre Arkansas team that doesn't seem to be hurting as much as it should.

How about a first-round bye for Boise State? While this is expected to happen, it doesn't look like Boise State will be able to keep it up. IT has no way of moving up as long as the SEC teams ahead of them win, and it appears the ACC and Big 12 champions will get a bigger boost in their rankings.

Still on the outside of the projected field, SMU is now quite dependent on winning the ACC title or a catastrophic collapse of one of the big SEC teams to make the playoffs.

Sure, Kansas is on the rise, but it's still a team BYU should have beaten. However, the drop-off shouldn't have put the Cougars behind an SMU team they defeated. At this point, BYU wouldn't get a first-round bye by losing to Boise State, even though it has better wins than the Broncos.

Seemingly stuck in purgatory with the best win against a misranked Missouri team, Texas A&M should not move up. It does have a chance to win the SEC, but the season revolves around dealing with Auburn and upsetting rival Texas.

Colorado is red hot, but moving up just one spot after Utah was dismantled and left behind so many SEC teams shows there isn't much of a chance for the Big 12 to get two teams into the playoffs.

Clemson should have lost to Pittsburgh, but escaped with a win and moved up three spots. An ACC title is still within reach, but it has to hope things go its way. Plus, the Palmetto battle with South Carolina is in two weeks.

A wild win over Missouri moves South Carolina up three spots in what has become an impressive season. However, South Carolina has no chance of making the playoffs unless absolute chaos breaks out.

After starting low, Army made the biggest jump in these rankings yet. The resume hurts the undefeated Black Knights, but the season depends on how Army does against Notre Dame. Only after this Saturday can the army's rankings be truly assessed.

With a spot in the U.S. title game secured, Tulane will compete to become the second Group of Five team with a case to make the playoffs. The Green Wave should be behind the army as it has two losses.

The Solar Devils are finally ranked after an impressive win over Kansas State and a Big 12 title within reach. However, Arizona State has a strong record at 18th, which questions why they are still behind Tulane and perhaps Army.

Iowa State is back on the winning side after losing two games in a row. The rankings are more the result of teams completely falling out of the poll, even if there is an outside shot Cyclones winning the Big 12.

Lose and not move at all? It's questionable that Missouri won't be punished for the loss to South Carolina, and it gives teams in Alabama, Texas A&M and South Carolina a chance to say they have a win in the rankings when that shouldn't be the case.

UNLV has been good this season with an 8-2 record, but this ranking is questionable as the Rebels are not in control of their Mountain West destiny and their best win is against 5-5 Fresno State. It adds some intrigue to Boise State's resume since they defeated UNLV.

The Big Ten suddenly has a different ranked team, which Oregon and Penn State have loved since they both beat Illinois. See how this team finishes the season and how high they can rise to boost the Ducks and Nittany Lions' resumes.