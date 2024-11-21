Notre Dame university sorry for 'no green in Belfast' advice





Getty Images The Notre Dame ice hockey team has removed the guidelines on its X account An American university's ice hockey team has apologized after advising fans traveling to Belfast not to wear green clothing or anything with “our Irish symbolism” as it could be seen as offensive. The University of Notre Dame ice hockey team, whose sports teams are nicknamed the Fighting Irish, has deleted a tweet advising fans on what to wear in Northern Ireland. They will compete in a four-team tournament with three other American college teams in Belfast in late November. The ice hockey team posted on X that the guidelines “were not properly reviewed and should not have been posted.” University of Notre Dame hockey team In the original post on the Notre Dame Hockey account on In an accompanying graphic, the team advised fans not to wear green clothing or anything with shamrocks, leprechauns or the Irish flag. It also said fans should not wear clothing containing the terms 'Fighting Irish' or 'Irish'. University of Notre Dame hockey team Notre Dame merchandise often features these terms, as well as a leprechaun, a mascot of their sports teams. Later on Tuesday, the X Account said it had issued the guidelines “out of an abundance of caution.” “Our game in Belfast aims to bring people together and build bridges through sport. We apologize to the fans and the people of Northern Ireland for any confusion or offense.” Allow Tweet contents? This article contains content provided by Tweet . We ask your consent before loading anything as they may use cookies and other technologies. You might want to read And before you accept it. To view this content, selectaccept and move on. Accept and move on Notre Dame is one of the most famous universities in the United States and has a long relationship with Ireland. The Catholic institution was founded by French-born priest Edward Sorin, who arrived at the site of the future university along with eight other priests, some of whom came from Ireland. Notre Dame teams have often traveled to play games on the island. The US soccer team took on the Navy in Dublin last year in front of more than 50,000 people. Their ice hockey team will face Boston University, Harvard and Merrimack College in the Friendship Four tournament in Belfast next week.

