Johan Clarke assesses 'potential damage' and withdraws Cricket Boland's candidacy as president

Candidate John Clarke is no longer in the running to be the president of Cricket Boland.

Cricket Boland has been without a president since the resignation of Angelo Carollisen in 2022.

“We would like to announce that we have received communication from Johan Clarke informing us that he has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the position of president,” said a statement from Cricket Boland.

“Clarke expressed his gratitude for the support and encouragement he received during his candidacy. However, after a thorough evaluation of the possible damage his candidacy could cause Cricket Boland, he believes that it is in the best interests of Cricket Boland that he not seek election to the high office of President.

“Clarke extends his best wishes to the remaining candidates and expresses his full support for the incoming president of Cricket Boland. He remains committed to serving the cricket community in other capacities and contributing to the growth and success of the organization, and reiterates that his fate lies in the hands of the members of Boland.

“The search for the next president of Cricket Boland continues and the organization will announce further updates in due course. James Fortunethe CEO, confirmed that the Membership Council of Cricket Boland, on the recommendation of the board, decides to vet all candidates from now on. This process will begin with the election of the President and the positions of non-independent directors currently vacant.”

Clarke has worked with Whalers Cricket Academy and Hermanus Cricket Club also.

