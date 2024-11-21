Rafael Nadal passes the baton to Carlos Alcaraz | ATP tour

Nadal retires

Nadal passes the baton to Alcaraz: 'We have achieved a lot, now it is up to you to continue'

The 21-year-old discusses Nadal's farewell message

November 20, 2024

Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz looks back on Rafael Nadal's retirement.

By ATPtour.com/es-staff

To celebrate the end of Rafael Nadal's historic career at this week's Davis Cup Final 8, ATPtour.com is publishing a series of articles paying tribute to the Spaniard. Check out our #RafaSiempre series.

We've accomplished so many great things together, now it's up to you to keep doing them.

Looking at his teammates from the center of the field, Rafael Nadal's heartfelt words during his farewell ceremony on Tuesday were addressed to the new generation of talent. One member of that group in particular will be committed to preserving and expanding the legacy the Spaniard leaves behind: Carlos Alcaraz.

At 21, Alcaraz has equaled the records of many of his childhood heroes for precociousness. He was already No. 1 in the PIF ATP rankings, won four Grand Slam titles and earned an Olympic silver medal.

For us, young players who are coming up, and who have many years ahead of us, we have been fortunate to see the era of Rafa, Federer and Djokovic, even though [Novak] is still going on… that battle between those three gladiators, players who are not from this planet, Alcaraz said.

But at the same time, I will say that too [Rafa] has given many people hope for what is to come. “If those of us who are here, the young players and those who are coming behind him, cannot reach that level, it will be seen as frustrating or disappointing for the tennis world.”

Alcaraz has always avoided any kind of comparison, but both the media and tennis fans have inevitably pointed out the parallels between Alcaraz and Nadal.

I'm going to try not to look at it that way. I'll just do my best every day, he offered. As Rafa said, he ends his career happy and satisfied knowing that he gave everything from the beginning to the last day of his career, and that is what I will try to do. I will try to do my best, to be the best person and player I can, every day, at every tournament, every year.

Alcaraz was there to see Nadal's final stretch on the ATP Tour, perhaps not for as long as he would have liked, but the 2021 Australian Open saw him practice with his compatriot for the first time and a few months later he celebrated his 18th birthday with his first match against Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Their Lexus ATP Head2Head includes a total of three matches, all in ATP Masters 1000s; in Madrid (2021, 2022) and Indian Wells (2022). But perhaps their most special memory together will be when they shared the same side of the court and represented Spain in doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

I'm fortunate to be close to him, to have played doubles with him, to have practiced with him, to have shared a Davis Cup team with him and to have the locker room at singles tournaments not as much as I would have liked. I wish I had gotten there tour earlier, Alcaraz said.

But fate has no respect for anyone's desires, and so it happened that on the night of Tuesday, November 19, Nadal finally relinquished his crown and Alcaraz took over, but not without reservations.

Well, at the end of my career, but if it's half of what he did, I'll be more than satisfied,” Alcaraz said. I'm going to try to entertain people and leave a good legacy every day. It will be very difficult to follow what these giants have done.