Sports
Rafael Nadal passes the baton to Carlos Alcaraz | ATP tour
Nadal retires
Nadal passes the baton to Alcaraz: 'We have achieved a lot, now it is up to you to continue'
The 21-year-old discusses Nadal's farewell message
November 20, 2024
Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz looks back on Rafael Nadal's retirement.
By ATPtour.com/es-staff
To celebrate the end of Rafael Nadal's historic career at this week's Davis Cup Final 8, ATPtour.com is publishing a series of articles paying tribute to the Spaniard. Check out our #RafaSiempre series.
We've accomplished so many great things together, now it's up to you to keep doing them.
Looking at his teammates from the center of the field, Rafael Nadal's heartfelt words during his farewell ceremony on Tuesday were addressed to the new generation of talent. One member of that group in particular will be committed to preserving and expanding the legacy the Spaniard leaves behind: Carlos Alcaraz.
At 21, Alcaraz has equaled the records of many of his childhood heroes for precociousness. He was already No. 1 in the PIF ATP rankings, won four Grand Slam titles and earned an Olympic silver medal.
For us, young players who are coming up, and who have many years ahead of us, we have been fortunate to see the era of Rafa, Federer and Djokovic, even though [Novak] is still going on… that battle between those three gladiators, players who are not from this planet, Alcaraz said.
But at the same time, I will say that too [Rafa] has given many people hope for what is to come. “If those of us who are here, the young players and those who are coming behind him, cannot reach that level, it will be seen as frustrating or disappointing for the tennis world.”
Alcaraz has always avoided any kind of comparison, but both the media and tennis fans have inevitably pointed out the parallels between Alcaraz and Nadal.
I'm going to try not to look at it that way. I'll just do my best every day, he offered. As Rafa said, he ends his career happy and satisfied knowing that he gave everything from the beginning to the last day of his career, and that is what I will try to do. I will try to do my best, to be the best person and player I can, every day, at every tournament, every year.
Alcaraz was there to see Nadal's final stretch on the ATP Tour, perhaps not for as long as he would have liked, but the 2021 Australian Open saw him practice with his compatriot for the first time and a few months later he celebrated his 18th birthday with his first match against Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open.
Their Lexus ATP Head2Head includes a total of three matches, all in ATP Masters 1000s; in Madrid (2021, 2022) and Indian Wells (2022). But perhaps their most special memory together will be when they shared the same side of the court and represented Spain in doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
I'm fortunate to be close to him, to have played doubles with him, to have practiced with him, to have shared a Davis Cup team with him and to have the locker room at singles tournaments not as much as I would have liked. I wish I had gotten there tour earlier, Alcaraz said.
But fate has no respect for anyone's desires, and so it happened that on the night of Tuesday, November 19, Nadal finally relinquished his crown and Alcaraz took over, but not without reservations.
Well, at the end of my career, but if it's half of what he did, I'll be more than satisfied,” Alcaraz said. I'm going to try to entertain people and leave a good legacy every day. It will be very difficult to follow what these giants have done.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-on-nadal-november-2024-nadal-retirement
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Downfall by Nadine Dorries: 1 star review
- Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives need to be out
- Jokowi expected to participate in Mulia-PAS campaign
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guyana's highest honour; total international honors now 19
- Chinese rowers will be eliminated early on the first day of the 2024 WTT Finals
- Watch SpaceX launch Starship on its sixth test flight
- Ukraine fires UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for first time | BBC News
- A small earthquake struck near Kyakalat on November 20, with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale.
- Lula tells Xi Jinping that Brazil is a neutral partner
- A year later, hockey player was part of the SAC championship
- We approve of Ahok and Anies
- Head of the College Football Playoff Committee explains Georgia's controversial rankings