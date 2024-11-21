Once revered for his refusal to step out of the crease through unparalleled skill and sheer willpower, Virat Kohli lands in Australia amid a dip in form that has fans wondering if he has lost his competitive edge.

The 36-year-old averaged 20.62 across his ten most recent Test innings, with unusual dismissals during the recent home series against New Zealand suggesting the mental side of his game was deteriorating.

After being bowled by a low full toss from spinner Mitchell Santner in Pune, Kohli ran himself out at the Wankhede Stadium after attempting a suicidal single in the day's final. During his prime he would never have thrown away his wicket in such a wasteful manner.

Right-handed Test figures have been falling since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic; he has averaged 31.68 since 2020, while that figure drops to 27.83 if draws are not included. His inability to contribute to the wins in that period is even more worrying: he has not scored a century in a Test victory for more than five years.

Any other player in the Indian team would have been dropped after such a slump, just ask Ajinkya Rahane.

Virat Kohlis Test batting average per year

2020 19.33

2021 28.21

2022 26:50

2023 55.91

2024 22.27

Kohli's mediocrity has not gone unnoticed. National coach Gautam Gambhir reacted angrily to comments from former opponent Ricky Ponting, who did nothing other than acknowledge the Indian number 4's dwindling returns.

For the first time since December 2014, Kohli finds himself outside the top 20 of the ICC Test batting rankings, but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy offers him a chance to revive his faltering Test career.

Playing in Australia has always produced the best in Kohli – with 1352 Test runs at 54.08, including six hundred; no Indian player has more runs on Australian soil than him.

He's had a great record in Australia, he likes the conditions. I think he is a better player when it comes to pace than spin, former Australian batsman Mark Waugh told Fox Cricket.

However, he had a poor trot, by his standards, and his average is down a lot.

Maybe Perths is a good starting place for him because he made that brilliant hundred on a very, very difficult pitch (in 2018). It's always good to have good memories of certain areas.

I will be under less pressure when I am in Australia than in India. It's so all-encompassing, playing in India on your home soil. It will be a new start for him, this series.

Ten years ago, after a disappointing Test tour of England where he averaged 13.40 over five matches, Kohli landed in Australia feeling some pressure to perform and silence his critics.

He responded by cracking four hundreds in four matches during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a record 692 runs at 86.50.

Ten years later, ahead of what will almost certainly be his final Test tour of Australia, Kohli will be hoping history repeats itself with another redemption arc.

His defenders will argue that form is temporary and class is permanent. Kohli has five games to prove them right.

The Australians would still see him as a big wicket, Waugh continued.

They know what he's capable of, and his record in Australia is so good, and he loves the big stage.

India have beaten us in the last four series, so I think this will bring out the best in Kohli. Whether he is good enough and technically good enough to score runs is another story.

How will the Australian bowling cartel silence Kohli? As revealed by CricVizHe averaged 20 against good length deliveries from bowlers in the last five years, noticeably down from 44 before 2020.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins has successfully tamed Kohli since they first locked horns in 2017, with the former Indian skipper being removed five times at an average of 19.20.

However, Kohli's view is that the recent woes should not be attributed to physical factors CricVizhe's averaged 124 on deliveries faster than 90mph over the past five years, so aging eyes and slower reflexes aren't to blame.

Champion bowler Brett Lee is confident Kohli will give his best again this summer in Australia, which spells trouble for the hosts.

He has an Australian mentality, a never-say-die attitude. He doesn't mind getting into trouble. He doesn't mind making a joke once in a while, Lee told Fox Cricket.

There has been a lot of speculation about his form lately, but I'm not worried about that. I know with Kohli he has the experience under his belt.

He may have only managed 90 runs in the three-Test series against the Kiwis, but who cares? If he comes here he will have a great record in Australia.

Virat Kohli vs Australian bowlers in Tests

Pat Cummins five wickets at 7.20pm

Josh Hazlewood three wickets at 55.67

Mitchell Starc four wickets at 59.00

Nathan Lyon seven wickets at 75.60

Even when he first landed in Australia for the 2011-12 season, Kohli embraced the country's cricket culture, never shying away from a heated argument or a fight.

According to former coach Ravi Shastri, his ruthless competitiveness is the reason he performed so well against Australia. It is also how he earned the respect of the opposition.

Australians, the fans, they love their cricket, Shastri told Fox Cricket.

They like it when someone plays it hard but fair. You don't give an inch. You don't expect anything. Play tough. And that's what Virat does.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that apart from Kohli's brilliance at the crease, the trait he admired most was his refusal to take a step back against the Aussies.

It's the only way to play Australia, Vaughan said.

I look at all the English players who have the mentality to get up and have a good time in Australia. Ian Botham, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, all the kind of aggressive players that England have had who have always had success against Australia, and Virat is in that same category.

That's interesting for me, just to see if the rest of the Indian side, now that he's not the captain here in Australia, how they can get that aggressive culture in the middle that you need. You can't win here without it.

Kohli won't just be fighting to keep his Test career alive this summer; precious World Cup points are also at stake.

India is all but certain to qualify for next year's WTC final at Lords after last month's Kiwi whitewash which created an intriguing five-nation race for the decider.

Kohli is a World Cup champion, an Under-19 World Cup champion and a T20 World Cup champion, and also won a Champions Trophy title, but he never lifted the WTC club after two attempts. It is the only piece of silverware missing from his trophy cabinet, and he is unlikely to get another chance to win a World Test Championship title after 2025.

The first Test between Australia and Australia starts at 1.20pm AEDT on Friday at Perth Stadium.