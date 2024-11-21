How far have the Cougars fallen in the latest College Football Playoff rankings? Desert News





BYU would drop in the rankings after losing to Kansas. The question was: how far? Well, the Cougars (9-1) are ranked No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, down eight spots from their No. 6 placement last week. Special Collector's Issue: “1984: The Year BYU Was Unparalleled” Get an inclusive look at BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. BYU was ranked No. 14 in the latest version of the AP Poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll. CFP spokespeople Warde Manuel explained BYU's seeding, saying on ESPN: We watch the games and see how teams play every week. When we saw a team (like BYU) that almost had wins, struggled and came back and won the game. Those are great wins, but it also tells us where that team is playing. So we're going to evaluate it every week, based on how the team plays that week and the season as a whole. The Cougars No. 14 ranking is the fourth highest in program history in the CFP rankings, behind last week's No. 6 ranking, the No. 9 ranking BYU held the week before and the No. 13 ranking which BYU briefly held in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons BYU has now been ranked fourteen times in the CFP rankings. As a reminder, since its debut in 2014, the CFP rankings have determined which teams will make the College Football playoffs, which was previously a four-team playoff and is now a twelve-team affair. While the AP and Coaches Polls have long held a historic place in college football, the only rankings that matter right now are the CFP rankings. However, in the twelve-team playoff format, a top 12 ranking does not guarantee a spot in the playoffs. The five highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the 12-team playoffs, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded. Those are expected (though not technically guaranteed) to be the champions of the ACC, the Big 12, the Big Ten and the SEC and then the highest-ranked champion of one of the five Group of Five conferences. The remaining seven playoff participants are determined by rankings, regardless of conference. Who else is in the rankings that matters to BYU right now? One of the Cougars' two remaining regular-season opponents, Arizona State, finds itself down the CFP rankings after the Sun Devils (8-2) upset Kansas State last weekend. A win in Tempe could impress the committee and give the Cougars wins over four teams with winning records this season No. 13 SMU, No. 21 ASU, Kansas State and Baylor. BYU has already defeated a ranked opponent in No. 13 SMU and that win means a lot for the Cougars ESPN's Strength of Record metricas did wins over now-resurgent Baylor (6-4) and Kansas State (7-3). If BYU wins and plays for the Big 12 title, there's a good chance it will play No. 16 Colorado, although Iowa State, which plays Utah this weekend, is still in the mix. Oregon (11-0); Big Ten Ohio State (9-1); Big Ten Texel (9-1); SEC Penn State (9-1); Big Ten Indiana (10-0); Big Ten Notre Dame (9-1); Independent Alabama (8-2); SEC Miami (FL) (9-1); ACC Ole Miss (8-2); SEC Georgia (8-2); SEC Tennessee (8-2); SEC Boise State (9-1); MWC SMU (9-1); ACC BYU (9-1); Big 12 Texas A&M (8-2); SEC Colorado (8-2); Big 12 Clemson (8-2); ACC South Carolina (7-3); SEC Army (9-0); AAC Tulaan (9-2); AAC Arizona State (8-2); Big 12 Iowa State (8-2); Big 12 Missouri (7-3); SEC UNLV (8-2); MWC Illinois (7-3); Big Ten

