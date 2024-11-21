Sports
Head of the College Football Playoff Committee explains Georgia's controversial rankings
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and once again there was a lot of discussion about Georgia's seeding. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll, finished No. 10 despite their head-to-head wins over Texas (No. 3) and Tennessee (No. 11).
It led to a continuation of the discussion that has been going on all season about the CFP rankings. Why doesn't the committee reward Georgia for a tough schedule with multiple wins over ranked opponents?
In a conference call immediately after this week's rankings were released, CFP Committee Chairman Warde Manuel tried to explain why the 'Dawgs belong where they were placed on Tuesday (transcription via ESPN).
“Well, obviously Georgia had a very good win in Texas,” Manuel said when asked about the gap between Georgia and the Longhorns. “When the committee analyzed Texas' body of work versus where Georgia currently sits with two losses, even against top 25 teams, we found that Texas was still a very strong team that deserved a 3 seed.”
“They have a top-five defense. Quinn Ewers runs one of the best passing offenses in the country. We just looked at it and thought – and ended up, I should say, with them on third down. It's nothing against Georgia. Georgia is a great team, but they did struggle against Ole Miss at Ole Miss, but had a great win against Tennessee this past week.”
“We will continue to monitor both teams and see how things go in the coming weeks.”
Manuel was then asked if there was any discussion about getting Georgia to the point where they could host a playoff game based on the criteria used to rank Texas highly as well as Georgia's very strong schedule in terms of taking on ranked opponents.
“The answer is yes,” said Manuel. “We really had a long debate as a committee about Georgia and Mississippi, Miami, Alabama, those teams and really all the teams as we went through that. But we had really intense conversations about those teams, and there was a lot of thought about where teams were ranked and why, and there was a lot of talk about it.”
“It was very, very thorough. We deal with very small margins when it comes to the different things that we look at and compare, so I can assure you that the committee has gone through it intensively over the last few days.”
Georgia will conclude the 2024 season by hosting UMass and Georgia Tech in the next two weeks. The final CFP rankings will be released on December 8.
