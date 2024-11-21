Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives need to be out

Remember the words: this is Australia, this is Perth. I'm preparing for a very good pace, good bounce and good carry. These are the words of the chief curator of the Western Australia Cricket Association. Reasonable. But the next time there is a tour from Australia and England to India, and their former players and media start complaining about Indian pitches, every Indian curator should turn around and say: this is India, this is Chennai, Mumbai, Calcutta , anywhere. I'm setting up the field for a nice curve and variable bounce. Hopefully our media will also support the curator and tell the visiting media where to go.

As always with the media of the old powers, everything has to suit their team and not the home team. Yes, they can prepare fields in their country the way they want, but India cannot do the same in India. Then comes the old chestnut about the curators being independent and preparing pitches based on their knowledge, while in India they deliberately create pitches to help the home team. Give me a break. Every curator anywhere in the world prepares pitches based on the strength of their team. If the pitch has too much bounce and is absolutely dangerous to life and limb, as the Brisbane pitch was against South Africa a few years back and the match ended on the third day, the excuse was: Oh, the curator was wrong . . Real? How did he misunderstand? If your offensive force is pace, you're going to prepare a pitch that helps the pacers. If the pitch had no help for the pacers and the ball was spinning, then you could say he was wrong.

It's just like the old days, when we played there and got terrible decisions from the home referees. The reason given was human error. However, if Indian or subcontinental umpires got it wrong, they were called cheats and Butchers of Bombay and so on. The condescending attitude was accepted by some Indian directors who wanted to be invited to the MCC Presidents box or another hospitality box at the test location. Now, the BCCI has its own hospitality boxes across the world, where the families and friends of the Indian players and BCCI administrators can watch and enjoy in comfort. The kowtowing ended long ago, and that's what irritates the old powers. It is eating away at them that they need the BCCI and Indian cricket to maintain their finances.

How else do you explain the sudden interest in having the Indian team come every year or so, when previously it would take decades for an India tour to their country? India first toured Australia in 1947/48. The next tour was in 1967/68, and the next in 1977/78. On this last tour of 1977/78, they suddenly noticed the next thing for Indian cricket, when thousands of Indians living in Australia came to watch the Test series. Since then, this has been every four years for India, just like for their oldest rival, the mother country. However, in the last six years, this is India's third tour to Australia, and next year the Indians will tour for a white-ball series.

With all this you would expect a feeling of gratitude. However, the BCCI bashing continues for no reason. Stories are made up without any basis in truth, and if proven otherwise, there is no recognition. Fortunately, the current players on both teams accept that they have to play on the surfaces available to them, so while there may be murmurs in the locker room and a nudge to their favorite media person, there is nothing out in the open. Look at the way Ben Stokes accepted the pitches in India and even recently in Pakistan, saying his team was outplayed and had to learn to play on such surfaces.

Have you ever heard an Indian player or former player complaining about the bouncing of the trampoline on some surfaces or the cattle pasture masquerading as a test match ground in these countries? Never, because we accept that playing and winning abroad is a challenge, because the conditions are different than at home. Surprisingly, even the whining British media had nothing to say about the surfaces in the last two Test matches, which they lost in Pakistan, further reinforcing the belief that when it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives need to be sharpened. Or perhaps it is easier to be condescending towards a country that does not have the influence that the BCCI has.

Remember the words, guys. Yes, remember the words and throw them back when the whining starts the next time they are in India.