FSU football Mike Norvell: Why he should — and shouldn't

There are many reasons why Mike Norvell should continue his head coaching career at Florida State. However, considering FSU is 1-9 this season, there are reasons why he should no longer be with the Seminoles.

FSU has been in an unusual losing slump all season. It's the first time since 1974 that FSU has fewer than three wins this late in the season.

It raised the question of whether Norvell is the long-term answer for the program.

But does he deserve the benefit of the doubt? He led FSU to back-to-back winning seasons, including a perfect 13-0 regular-season record and an ACC title just a year ago.

No one saw it coming the following year that the Seminoles would go from a top-10 team to one of the worst teams in the country.

Some say it's best to cut ties with Norvell, while others want to give him another chance to resolve the issue. Here are three reasons why Norvell should and should not be the head coach at FSU.

PRACTICAL TAKEAWAYS:Randy Shannon is a big focus for new defenses

Three reasons why Mike Norvell should coach at FSU

FSU can't afford to fire Mike Norvell

The toll is too high, even if FSU wants to let him go. During the offseason, Norvell signed an eight-year extension worth $10 million per season. If FSU goes with Norvell, buying him out will cost $63 million.

Director of Athletics Michael Alford and the FSU administration support Norvell and will remain with him for the long term. They might as well get their money's worth if he turns the program around.

“We all want Florida State to be the very best and compete for national championships,” Alford said.

“Mike and I have very comfortable, open relationships. There is mutual respect for each other. He knows me. He understands my role. Of course I understand his role. We have a shared vision and we are going to work together to get this corrected.”

Mike Norvell deserves a chance to solve his problems

Norvell has a track record of building teams from the ground up. Rather, he did it by turning FSU into a winning program in consecutive years. He can do it again.

Norvell took a step forward by firing his coordinators, Adam Fuller and Alex Atkins, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Now he must take the next step and rebuild his program by hiring new assistants. The head coach is now diligently looking for new coordinators, in addition to offensive line and wide receiver coaches.

Norvell hit the transfer portal this year, but he shouldn't be blamed for finding and developing NFL talent through the portal in previous years.

Once the portal reopens on December 9, FSU will likely make several additions to improve the roster, although it will be a matter of those new players enrolling in the Norvell program.

Mike Norvell continues to receive support from current and former players

Norvell is a player coach who has had an impact on all the players who came to his program over the past four years.

Guys like senior receiver Ja'Khi Douglas have been a part of Norvell's program and have seen his vision from the beginning.

“I have incredible confidence in Mike Norvell,” Douglas said.

“I know. I've been here for five years and I've seen it from the beginning to the end. I see Coach Norvell just keeping the same mentality, and then I see that he has the power to do what he wants.” has to do, and I see he'll just keep doing it.

New York Jets quarterback and former Seminoles great Jordan Travis has also praised Norvell and will speak out about him on his social media page or in the media.

“Coach Norvell is one of the most special people I have ever met. He cares so much,” Travis said via Nole Game Day.

“You see it in college football today. People just don't care. He cares about the man that you are. It's the person before the player and I think that's the most special thing about him.”

More:FSU Football's QB DJ Uiagalelei, RB Roydell Williams ruled out, but 'moving forward'

Three reasons why Mike Norvell should not coach at FSU

Three losing seasons in his five-year career

This year will be Norvell's third losing season in his five-year tenure at FSU. This is his worst season, not only in his coaching career, but one of the worst seasons in program history.

It is the first time in fifty years that the Seminoles are 1-9 and cannot finish better than three wins this season.

Whatever record FSU ends up with, it's a big drop after finishing 13-1 last year and ranking 10th in the preseason poll. For most coaches, it's a fireable offense. Norvell is one of the lucky ones.

It has not been possible to recruit and build continuity

Norvell's recruiting has been lopsided in recent years and continues to lose recruits, having fallen on the losing side this season.

Norvell lost eight commits and has 11 in the class of 2025 and five in the class of 2026. FSU is ranked 44th nationally by 247 Sports.

Meanwhile, Miami and Clemson are among six ACC teams ahead of the Seminoles in the recruiting rankings for this cycle.

While Norvell is still on the right track and keeping its top recruits intact, there are still long-term considerations for the high school prospects entering the transfer portal over the next two years due to a lack of playing time.

His coaching staff is not living up to expectations

Norvell let go of three coaching staff members, leaving spots open. While cleaning up his mess, Norvell must track down the new coordinators he's looking for.

FSU has one of the worst offenses in the country, averaging 14.1 points per game. The defense has failed to consistently live up to its hype as a physical team and generate turnovers.

If Norvell can identify his new coaching staff that fails to develop the talent and ends up with a losing season, it could be the end of Norvell's tenure.

More:Billy Napier and Florida Football are gaining momentum on the recruiting trail. Here's the latest

How FSU vs. Charleston Southern to watch

Date: Saturday November 23

Saturday November 23 Time: 1:30 p.m

1:30 p.m Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee TV: ACC Extra/ESPN+

FSU football schedule 2024: TV channels, dates and start times

Saturday August 24: vs. Georgia Tech* (Aer Lingus College Football Classic) lost 24-21

vs. Georgia Tech* (Aer Lingus College Football Classic) lost 24-21 Monday September 2: vs. Boston College* | 7:30 PM | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 28-13

vs. Boston College* | 7:30 PM | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 28-13 Saturday September 7: Bye

Bye Saturday September 14: vs. Memphis | Afternoon | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 20-12

vs. Memphis | Afternoon | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 20-12 Saturday September 21: vs. Cal* | 7:00 PM| ESPN2 (Fubo) Won 14-9

vs. Cal* | 7:00 PM| ESPN2 (Fubo) Won 14-9 Saturday September 28: at no. 12 SMU* | 8:00 PM EST | ACC Network lost 42-16

at no. 12 SMU* | 8:00 PM EST | ACC Network lost 42-16 Saturday October 5: vs. No. 16 Clemson* | 7:00 PM| ESPN (Fubo) Lost 29-13

vs. No. 16 Clemson* | 7:00 PM| ESPN (Fubo) Lost 29-13 Saturday October 12: Bye

Bye Friday October 18: at Hertog* | 7:00 PM | ESPN2 (Fubo) Lost 23-16

at Hertog* | 7:00 PM | ESPN2 (Fubo) Lost 23-16 Saturday October 26: at number 10 Miami* | 7:00 PM | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 36-14

at number 10 Miami* | 7:00 PM | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 36-14 Saturday November 2: vs. North Carolina* | 3:30 pm| ESPN (Fubo) Lost 35-11

vs. North Carolina* | 3:30 pm| ESPN (Fubo) Lost 35-11 Saturday November 9: at No. 6 Notre Dame | 7:30 PM | NBC (Fubo, Peacock) Lost 52-3

at No. 6 Notre Dame | 7:30 PM | NBC (Fubo, Peacock) Lost 52-3 Saturday November 16: Bye

Bye Saturday November 23: vs. Charleston South | 1:30 PM |ACC Extra/ESPN+

vs. Charleston South | 1:30 PM |ACC Extra/ESPN+ Saturday November 30: vs. Florida

Always oriental

* = ACC

Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or at X @_Da_pistol.