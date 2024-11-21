Mississippi College's head coach is speaking out about the closure of the football program





WITH THE COACH EARLIER TODAY. >> SINCE 1907, ROBINSON HALE STADIUM HAS BEEN HOME TO THE MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE CHOCTAWS. THAT 117 YEAR LEGACY IS NOW SUDDENLY COMING TO AN END. IN FEBRUARY 1942, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED THAT INTERCOLLEGIATE FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL SHOULD BE DISCONTINUED FOR THE DURATION OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR. IN 1945 THE PROGRAM WAS RESTORED AFTER THE END OF THE WAR. NOW IN 2024 THE PROGRAM IS NO MORE. THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES SUDDENLY AS THE COLLEGE WILL CHANGE ITS NAME TO MISSISSIPPI CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY AND PLANS TO FOCUS ON OTHER ATHLETIC PROGRAMS. NOW THE ENTIRE TEAM IS LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME. HEAD COACH MIKE KERSHAW SAYS IT'S ALL STILL A SHOCK. >> FIRST YOU'RE IN SHOCK. LIKE THERE IS NO WAY THAT A SCHOOL THAT HAS SO MUCH TRADITION IS GOING TO LEAVE THE PROGRAM JUST FROM NOWHERE BECAUSE THEY THINK THEY ARE IN FINANCIAL, YOU KNOW, NEED. AND IT'S BUT THEN YOU WAKE UP AND YOU'RE LIKE, WELL, THIS MORNING YOU WAKE UP AND YOU'RE LIKE, HEY, WE DON'T HAVE A JOB. WE NO LONGER HAVE A PROGRAM. >> PRESTON GODFREY IS A FRESHMAN returning from FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA. AS A NEW STUDENT WITH HOPES AND DREAMS. LIKE MANY OTHERS COME TO MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE TO PLAY FOOTBALL, BUT TO ALSO GET A GOOD EDUCATION WITH THIS DISCONTINUATION, GODFREY SAYS IT IS A LOST SCHOLARSHIP. >> THIS IS THE ONLY SPORT I PLAY. I mean, me and my family, financially we can afford college, but I mean, this is really all my scholarship was, what I really went to, and yeah, it's really just crazy. I'm just so sorry. IT'S JUST CRAZY NOW now that the show is gone. What does football look like for the state of MISSISSIPPI? >> JAKE WIMBERLY OF ESPN, 105.9 SAYS COLLEGE FOOTBALL WILL STILL RULING. >> I THINK THE OVERALL STATE OF THE STATE, OF THE STATE OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL, IS VERY GOOD IN THIS STATE. You just hate it again because, you know, an institution like MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE, which so many people enjoyed, you know, going to watch football at CLINTON on Saturdays. While this chapter closes for the choctaws, there are even more unanswered questions. ABOUT THE SUBORDINATED FACILITIES. >> R

Mississippi College's head coach is speaking out about the closure of the football program Updated: 7:28 PM CST Nov 19, 2024 Since 1907, Robinson-Hale Stadium has been home to the Mississippi College Choctaws. That legacy of 117 years is now suddenly coming to an end. In February 1942, the board of trustees decided that intercollegiate football and baseball should be discontinued for the duration of World War II. In 1945 the program was reinstated after the end of the war. Now, in 2024, the program no longer exists. The announcement comes suddenly as the college will change its name to Mississippi Christian University and plans to focus on other athletic programs. Now the entire team is looking for a new home. 'At first you're in shock, right? Like a school with so much tradition can just drop the program out of nowhere because they think they're in financial need, you know? Destroy it, and then, when you wake up, you're like, "Well, this morning you wake up." You say, "Hey, we don't have a job anymore. We don't have a program anymore," head coach Mike Kershaw said. Preston Godfrey is a freshman returning from Fairhope, Alabama. As a new student with hopes and dreams like many others, he came to Mississippi College to play football but also to get a good education. "It's the only sport I play. I mean, me and my family can financially afford school, but I mean, this is really my entire scholarship. I really went there. It's really just crazy. I'm just so that it is so." , it's just crazy." Godfrey said. Now that the program is gone, what does football look like for Mississippi State? ESPN 105.9's Jake Wimberly says college football will still rule. "I think the overall state of the state of college football is very good in the state. You just hate, you know, for an institution like Mississippi College where so many people enjoyed going to see football in Clinton on Saturdays," Wimberly said. As this chapter closes for the Choctaws, there are even more unanswered questions about the facilities left behind.

