Table tennis organization, UTT signs MOU

The Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) and the University of TT (UTT) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 21, aimed at ensuring the continued development of the sport. The MOU has a duration of four years and is aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and support between the UTT's Academy of Sport and the TTTTA's development programs and national teams. It was designed so that the two could provide technical support to each other and advanced coaching training to each other as a priority agenda. The signing of the MOU will take place at UTT's Chaguanas Campus from 10am. UTT's obligations include making its facilities (classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, outfields, laboratories and other locations) available to the TTTTA, providing educational and training opportunities through its academic and coaching staff to TTTTA affiliated coaches , teams and clubs. > UTT will, where possible, offer scholarships to development program participants who meet UTT's scholarship eligibility criteria, coaching expertise for national teams, and build relationships among UTT's local, regional and international academic and sporting partners for the benefit of the TTTTA. Likewise, the association must also make available its facilities (courts at the National Racquet Center and other locations), approve tournaments organized and organized by UTT, approve table tennis coaching courses and provide access to its male and female U15, U17, U19 and U23 national players. ploughing. The TTTTA will provide UTT student athletes with access to development programs and organize at least two exhibition matches each year between the senior national team and the UTT table tennis teams.

