Men's tennis advances to NCAA Singles and Doubles Rounds of 16 with two

Waco, Texas Texas Men's Tennis advanced to the rounds of 16 twice during the 2024-25 NCAA Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships on Wednesday in Waco.

Freshman Timo Legout qualified for All-America honors by reaching the round of 16 in singles, while Legout and sophomore Lucas Brown continued in doubles. Legout and Brown can become All-Americans by reaching the quarterfinals with one more win.

Legout defeated No. 4 Cooper Williams of Duke, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, to advance in singles, while he and Brown topped No. 11 Wally Thayne and Zach Fuchs of BYU, 3- 6, 6-4, 1-0 (8), in doubles. Junior Sebastian Gorzny also competed in the singles round of 32, but fell to No. 11 Paul Inchauspe of Princeton, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

In singles, Legout achieved his twentieth victory in a row, which started his UT career. Three of the first four games went to two and all were won by Legout, including his first two service games. The third was good for a break when he took a 3-1 lead, but Williams broke straight back for 3-2. The next five games all remained on serve, including each player sweeping their next service game, before Williams held a deuce point for 4–4. Williams would also earn the next break with a two point for a 6-5 lead, but Legout kept the set alive by breaking back and forcing a tiebreak. In the breaker, Williams took the first two points, and after Legout went on a 4-0 run, the players traded 2-0 runs to leave Legout with a 6-4 lead in the set points. However, it was Williams' turn for a 4-0 run as he captured the first set.

In the second set, the first three games were all breaks, starting with Legout and the last two went to deuce. Legout broke the streak with a 3-1 lead, but Williams eventually got the second break back to tie the set, 4-4. However, Legout answered the break and went on to win his final service game for the 6-4 win.

The third set was then all Legout and he raced to a 4-0 lead, including a two-point lead in the second game. Williams got one game back with a two-point lead of his own, but Legout closed out the match from there for a 6-1 win to advance, where he will meet another top five opponent at No. 5 at 10 a.m. Colton Smith from Arizona. CT on Thursday.

Gorzny's match also lasted three sets and began with each player holding their opening serve at deuce. Inchauspe then took the first break for a 2-1 lead, which he consolidated to 3-1 with his serve. After Gorzny also held, Inchauspe picked up important back-to-back deuce-point wins to take a 5-2 lead before serving out the set.

The second set also started with both players holding serve, including Gorzny at deuce. Inchauspe broke first again, but this time Gorzny broke back on a two-pointer to equalize. That would be the first of four consecutive two-point victories for Gorzny who would take a 5-2 lead. Inchauspe took one game back with his serve, but Gorzny closed the set by firing three consecutive aces after being down 15–30.

As in the previous two sets, Inchauspe took the first break of the third set for a 3-1 lead, which he extended to 4-1 on his serve. Gorzny then held the score at 4-2, but Inchauspe took the match with the next two games.

In doubles, Legout and Brown rallied from a set down and from a three-point deficit in their superbreaker to win. The first seven games of the opening set were all on serve, giving Thayne and Fuchs a 4-3 lead. They then made the only break of the set on a deuce point for 5-3 before serving out the set.

Despite three consecutive deuce points in games three through five, the second set remained on serve until a 5–4 Texas lead. Legout and Brown then got the break they needed to take the set on another deuce point and send the match to a third set superbreaker. On the break, the teams traded early mini-breaks, but BYU used a 3-0 run to establish a 7-4 lead that they held to 8-5. From then on, though, it was all Texas as the Longhorns went on a 5-0 run to victory.

Legout and Brown will play a road match against host Baylor's Marko Miladinovic and Oskar Brostrom Poulsen on Thursday at 2:30 PM CT.

2024-25 NCAA Men's Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships

Singles Round of 32 November 20

#11 Paul Inchauspe (PRIN) def. 1 seed #30 Sebastian Gorzny (UT), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

9-16 seed Timo Legout (UT) final #4 Cooper Williams (DUKE), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1

Doubles round of 32 November 20

Timo Legout / Lucas Brown (UT) final #11 Wally Thayne/Zach Fuchs (BYU), 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (8)

Singles Round of 16 November 21

9-16 seed Timo Legout (UT) vs. #5 Colton Smith (ARIZ), 10am CT

Doubles round from November 16 to 21

Timo Legout / Lucas Brown (UT) vs. Marko Miladinovic/Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (BU), 2:30 PM CT

Note: The most recent ITA rankings were released in August, ahead of the Fall Games.