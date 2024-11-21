Sports
Is missing the SEC championship game better for Georgia football?
Georgia football was a regular participant in the SEC championship game on the first Saturday in December during Kirby Smart's time as coach.
In six of his previous eight seasons, the Bulldogs' ticket to the game was an SEC East path.
Now it's a 16-team conference brawl, adding Texas and Oklahoma to the mix. With two weeks left in the regular season, six teams are still alive for a spot.
Georgia is done with its SEC slate after putting the clamps on Tennessee 31-17 on Saturday night, which puts the Bulldogs in a great spot for the playoff, but not so great for catching Atlanta for the SEC championship game.
And that could be what's best for Georgia in the long run for several reasons.
Let's start with the fact that this is a smitten Bulldog couple.
“We've accumulated a tremendous amount of injuries based on the schedule we've had,” Smart said after the Tennessee win. And it won't really get any easier. It's a physical game. But when you run the gauntlet of what we played, it took its toll.
Georgia played Saturday without running back Trevor Etienne, offensive linemen Earnest Greene and Micah Morris and defensive back Joenel Aguero and lost wide receiver Dillon Bell during the game. Running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson were also sidelined.
If Georgia plays and loses the SEC championship game and ends up in the playoffs, that means it has gone through a 17-game season to win a national championship, including a first-round, quarterfinal, semifinal playoff game finals and national title match.
Reaching the SEC championship game would mean Georgia playing for the automatic bid and a first round bye, but what if the Bulldogs have the kind of play they had in their loss at Ole Miss and that's the last impression of a 10-3 Bulldogs team for Selection Sunday?
Will it cost Georgia a home game in the first round or even get knocked out of the playoffs?
Smart declined to deal with such scenarios Monday when asked if it would be best for Georgia not to play in the SEC championship game.
The focus is on UMass, he said. I mean, it really is. So why would I put any energy or time into figuring out the best route, including the SEC Championship, if I'm worried about UMass? I just don't think it's a quality conversation.
When he wasn't switching from one game week to another, Smart wondered in May 2023 during the SEC spring meetings in Destin how the SEC championship game fit into the 12-team playoffs.
Is anyone going to gain an advantage by not going to the SEC championship game but making the expanded playoffs? he asked. It used to be that if you lost the SEC championship game, you were punished for which bowl game you were sent to. They came up with something to say that if you lose the SEC championship game, you can't fall any further than this.
Smart then also brought up the turnaround time from the SEC championship game to the first round of the playoffs.
That's 13 days if the game takes place on December 20, or 14 days if the game takes place on December 21.
The two teams that go, I look at it from a competitive disadvantage, may have to play a week or two later after they just played that game that will be the most physical game of the entire year, he said.
At 6-2, Georgia is one of four SEC teams with two conference losses, along with Tennessee at 5-2 and Alabama and Ole Miss at 4-2. Texas and Texas A&M are 5-1, but still play each other on Nov. 30.
There's even a chance of a six-way tie in the SEC. The SEC's fourth tiebreaker — the combined record of opposing teams among tied teams — will likely be the deciding factor.
According to ESPN analytics, Georgia has a 37 percent chance of reaching the SEC championship game. That trails Texas at 75 percent and Alabama at 69 percent, while Texas A&M is at 17 percent.
Texas, Alabama and Texas A&M are, in order, Georgia's most likely opponents.
Georgia's best chance to get into the SEC championship game is if Alabama loses one of its games to Oklahoma or Auburn, according to mreds SEC standings tiebreaker scenarios.
Another positive for missing the SEC championship game is that National Signing Day is December 4, right in the middle of game week for the December 7 game. And the transfer portal opens on December 9.
Managing a roster for the 2025 season and juggling postseason preparations is now part of the job description for coaches.
A current player, cornerback Daylen Everette, was asked about the possibility of playing 17 games. That includes the SEC championship game and four rounds of the playoffs.
This deep into the season, everyone is going to have aches and pains, he said. I can't really complain about that. For the most part I feel fine. Playing a 17-game season takes a lot out of the body, but you can play more football, so I think that's the fun part.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onlineathens.com/story/sports/college/bulldogs-extra/2024/11/19/georgia-football-kirby-smart-sec-championship-game-college-football-playoff/76302384007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A woman convicted of killing her two sons gets emotional at her parole hearing
- Watch live matches on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports Network
- Pakistani government prepares for proposed protest from former Prime Minister Imran Khans party on November 24 | Pakistan News
- From death row to life in prison: Mary Jane Veloso gets a reduced sentence
- That concludes the Canadian tennis year
- 'Visionary leadership': PM Modi receives highest national awards from Dominica and Guyana
- Xi Jinping received by Lula at the Alvorada Palace
- Another door closes: authoritarians extend restrictions on virtual private networks
- Oregon leads, SEC mystery solved
- NHS England » More than 1 million people to receive RSV jab in first-ever NHS rollout
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in protest case hours after release on bail in alleged corruption case
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)