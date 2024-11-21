Is missing the SEC championship game better for Georgia football?

Georgia football was a regular participant in the SEC championship game on the first Saturday in December during Kirby Smart's time as coach.

In six of his previous eight seasons, the Bulldogs' ticket to the game was an SEC East path.

Now it's a 16-team conference brawl, adding Texas and Oklahoma to the mix. With two weeks left in the regular season, six teams are still alive for a spot.

Georgia is done with its SEC slate after putting the clamps on Tennessee 31-17 on Saturday night, which puts the Bulldogs in a great spot for the playoff, but not so great for catching Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

And that could be what's best for Georgia in the long run for several reasons.

Let's start with the fact that this is a smitten Bulldog couple.

“We've accumulated a tremendous amount of injuries based on the schedule we've had,” Smart said after the Tennessee win. And it won't really get any easier. It's a physical game. But when you run the gauntlet of what we played, it took its toll.

Georgia played Saturday without running back Trevor Etienne, offensive linemen Earnest Greene and Micah Morris and defensive back Joenel Aguero and lost wide receiver Dillon Bell during the game. Running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson were also sidelined.

If Georgia plays and loses the SEC championship game and ends up in the playoffs, that means it has gone through a 17-game season to win a national championship, including a first-round, quarterfinal, semifinal playoff game finals and national title match.

Reaching the SEC championship game would mean Georgia playing for the automatic bid and a first round bye, but what if the Bulldogs have the kind of play they had in their loss at Ole Miss and that's the last impression of a 10-3 Bulldogs team for Selection Sunday?

Will it cost Georgia a home game in the first round or even get knocked out of the playoffs?

Smart declined to deal with such scenarios Monday when asked if it would be best for Georgia not to play in the SEC championship game.

The focus is on UMass, he said. I mean, it really is. So why would I put any energy or time into figuring out the best route, including the SEC Championship, if I'm worried about UMass? I just don't think it's a quality conversation.

When he wasn't switching from one game week to another, Smart wondered in May 2023 during the SEC spring meetings in Destin how the SEC championship game fit into the 12-team playoffs.

Is anyone going to gain an advantage by not going to the SEC championship game but making the expanded playoffs? he asked. It used to be that if you lost the SEC championship game, you were punished for which bowl game you were sent to. They came up with something to say that if you lose the SEC championship game, you can't fall any further than this.

Smart then also brought up the turnaround time from the SEC championship game to the first round of the playoffs.

That's 13 days if the game takes place on December 20, or 14 days if the game takes place on December 21.

The two teams that go, I look at it from a competitive disadvantage, may have to play a week or two later after they just played that game that will be the most physical game of the entire year, he said.

At 6-2, Georgia is one of four SEC teams with two conference losses, along with Tennessee at 5-2 and Alabama and Ole Miss at 4-2. Texas and Texas A&M are 5-1, but still play each other on Nov. 30.

There's even a chance of a six-way tie in the SEC. The SEC's fourth tiebreaker — the combined record of opposing teams among tied teams — will likely be the deciding factor.

According to ESPN analytics, Georgia has a 37 percent chance of reaching the SEC championship game. That trails Texas at 75 percent and Alabama at 69 percent, while Texas A&M is at 17 percent.

Texas, Alabama and Texas A&M are, in order, Georgia's most likely opponents.

Georgia's best chance to get into the SEC championship game is if Alabama loses one of its games to Oklahoma or Auburn, according to mreds SEC standings tiebreaker scenarios.

Another positive for missing the SEC championship game is that National Signing Day is December 4, right in the middle of game week for the December 7 game. And the transfer portal opens on December 9.

Managing a roster for the 2025 season and juggling postseason preparations is now part of the job description for coaches.

A current player, cornerback Daylen Everette, was asked about the possibility of playing 17 games. That includes the SEC championship game and four rounds of the playoffs.

This deep into the season, everyone is going to have aches and pains, he said. I can't really complain about that. For the most part I feel fine. Playing a 17-game season takes a lot out of the body, but you can play more football, so I think that's the fun part.