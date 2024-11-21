



Davis, California. UC Davis Men's Tennis capped off a dynamic fall season after showcasing their talent in five challenging tournaments, with key victories and impressive individual performances setting the stage for an exciting spring campaign. This Aggie team is filled with new breakout talent and seasoned experience. When it comes to singles, freshman Perry DiGuilio emerged from all five tournaments with the best combined singles record of 9-3. Behind him are freshmen Rithvik Katpelly with a combined record of 8-3. In doubles, sophomore Kurt Molenaar and senior captain Sam DeVries are undefeated with a combined 4-0 record. Aggie invited Ryan Torres Certainly. Youssef Kadiri (VN) 6-2, 6-2 to win the white division of the tournament.

Lucas Bollinger Certainly. Stevie Gould (STMARYS) 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the Blue Division semi-finals.

Perry DiGiulio Certainly. Remy Tregoures (VN) 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-1 to win the gold division of the tournament.

Rithvik Katpelly Certainly. Payton Jim On (SCU) 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the Gray Division semifinals.

Kurt Molenaar & Sam DeVries Certainly. Paul Theate & Gregoire Valente 8-7 (8-6) (UN) to win the white division of the tournament.

Lucas Bollinger & Eduardo González Certainly. Lucas Hammond & Axel Huysmans (PAC) 8-5 and win the blue division meeting. UCSB Fall Classic Ryan Torres Certainly. Sean Kamyshev (CALPOLY) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the round of 16 to advance to the Flight A East quarterfinals.

Sam DeVries Certainly. Sean Ferguson (CALPOLY) 6-4, 6-4 to win the blue south final of the tournament.

Rithvik Katpelly Certainly. Aaron Eliscu (CALPOLY) 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 to advance to the Flight C East semifinals.

Eduardo González Certainly. Alexander Nothdurft (LMU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to win the Flight C Southwest final of the tournament.

Both Miller and DiGiulio won their additional quarterfinal matches on Saturday.

Ryan Torres & Ivan Savkin Certainly. Lucca Liu & Diogo Morais (SCU) win the Flight A West final of the tournament 6-4.

Kurt Molenaar & Lucas Bollinger Certainly. Diego Dalisay & Sohta Urano (HAWAII) 8-5 to advance to the Flight C East quarterfinals.

Sam DeVries & Rithvik Katpelly won both their extra matches on Saturday and Sunday. ITA Northwest Men's Regional Championships Sam DeVries And Rithvik Katpelly both won their second round qualifying matches.

Eduardo González Certainly. Nikola Plavsic (Washington) 6-2, 6-3 to win the qualifying consolidation round.

Lucas Bollinger Certainly. Luca Lemaitre Vilchis (SCU) 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the main draw singles.

Ryan Torres & Sam DeVries Certainly. Stevie Gould & Paulo Etchecoin (STMARYS) 8-7 (10-8) to advance to the third round of doubles. UCSD classic Bollinger, Miller, Katpelly, Savkin and Gonzalez all advanced to the final round of singles on Sunday and all earned victories.

Luke Bollinger & Kurt Molenaar Certainly. Greg Valente & Remy Tregoures (Nevada) 6-4 in the final round of doubles competition on Saturday. NEXT: The men's tennis team will play their season opener on January 17 against the University of Denver Pioneers.

