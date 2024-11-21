Oregon leads, SEC mystery solved

The spots at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, as expected, did not change in this week's release by the committee Tuesday.

No. 1 Oregon maintained its position and was followed by Ohio State for the third consecutive week. Texas held steady at No. 3, with Penn State and Indiana next, giving the Big Ten four of the top five teams for the second straight ranking.

Where there was some mystery was in the second half of the top 10, after No. 6 Brigham Young and No. 7 Tennessee both lost in Week 12. Notre Dame moved up to sixth, while Alabama jumped over Miami and into landed the No. 7 spot, ahead of the Hurricanes. Mississippi and Georgia round out the top 10, while the Volunteers fall to No. 11.

BYU fell eight spots to No. 14, behind Mountain West leader Boise State. The Broncos check in at No. 12 and are higher than all other Big 12 schools, meaning they could be in line for a top spot ahead of the four highest-rated conference champions. The other Big 12 schools in the rankings are No. 16 Colorado, No. 21 Arizona State and No. 22 Iowa State.

In addition to Boise State, No. 19 Army and No. 20 Tulane of the Group of Five American Athletic schools represented in the rankings. The highest-rated champion from the Group of Five is guaranteed a spot in the play-offs.

The SEC remains the top conference among ranked teams. The competition has eight schools, with LSU dropping out after a loss. The Big Ten is second with five teams and the Big 12 has four. The ACC is the other power conference with multiple teams at three. The Mountain West has two schools with the addition of No. 24 UNLV this week.

This is the third ranking publication from the College Football Playoff committee. There will be two more revelations over the next two Tuesdays. The final rankings will be announced on December 8, which will determine the play-off round with twelve teams selected for the field.

What is the College Football Playoff Schedule?

The first-round matches will take place on December 20 and 21 at campus locations hosting the higher seeds. The No. 5 seed plays the No. 12 seed, No. 6 faces No. 11, No. 7 matches No. 10 and No. 8 meets No. 9.

The winners of these matches will advance to the quarter-finals. The Fiesta Bowl will be played on December 31st. The Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl are played on January 1.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host the semifinals on January 9 and 10, respectively.

The championship game will be played in Atlanta on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The schedule based on this week's rankings would look like this:

First round games (with sowing)

No. 12 Brigham Young ranked No. 5 in the state of Ohio

No. 11 Georgia at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame

Quarterfinals

Fiesta bowl: No. 4 Boise State vs. Ohio State-Brigham Young winner

Peach bowl: No. 3 Winner Miami vs. Penn State-Georgia

Sugar bowl: No. 2 Winner Texas vs. Indiana-Mississippi

Rose bowl: No. 1 Winner Oregon vs. Notre Dame Alabama

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (9-1)

3. Texas (9-1)

4. Penn State (9-1)

5. Indiana (10-0)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7.Alabama(8-2)

8. Miami (Fla.) (9-1)

9. Mississippi (8-2)

10. Georgia (8-2)

11. Tennessee (8-2)

12. Boise State (9-1)

13. SMU (9-1)

14. Brigham Young (9-1)

15. Texas A&M (8-2)

16. Colorado (8-2)

17. Clemson (8-2)

18. South Carolina (7-3)

19. Army (9-0)

20. Tulane (9-2)

21. Arizona State (8-2)

22. Iowa State (8-2)

23. Missouri (7-3)

24. UNLV (8-2)

25. Illinois (7-3)