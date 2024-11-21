That concludes the Canadian tennis year





This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, CBC Sports' daily email newsletter.Stay up to date with what's happening in sports by subscribing here. Canadian tennis players endured another tough season finale today as Canada was eliminated from the Davis Cup with a 2-0 loss to Germany in the quarterfinals of the global men's team championship in Spain. While top singles player Felix Auger-Aliassime missed the knockout stages for the second year in a row after leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title in 2022, 86th-ranked Gabriel Diallo lost in straight sets to No. 88 Daniel Altmaier before No. 56 Denis Shapovalov fell 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) to No. 43 Jan-Lennard Struff for a ​​German sweep of the best-of-three tie. Canada's quick exit came three days after the Canadian women's team also got swept in the quarterfinals of their Davis Cup equivalent, the Billie Jean King Cup, played in the same indoor arena in Malaga, Spain. Leylah Fernandez couldn't repeat her magic from last year when she won 4-0 in singles in the 12-team final to help Canada hoist the Cup for the first time. Fernandez and Rebecca Marino both lost in straight sets as Canada fell easily to Great Britain after a first-round bye. With the 2024 tennis season coming to an end this week, Canada has just two players in the top 50 in singles. Auger-Aliassime has fallen to 29th after a career-high sixth-place finish in March 2023, while Fernandez has fallen to 31st after reaching No. 13 in 2022. Neither player won a tournament this year, and their best result at a Grand Slam was Auger-Aliassime's modest fourth-round finish at the French Open. LOOK | Canada eliminated in Davis Cup quarter-finals: Shapovalov falls to Struff as Germany eliminates Canada in the Davis Cup quarter-finals After Montreal's Gabriel Diallo lost to Daniel Altmaier in the opening rubber of the Davis Cup Final quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ontario, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). ) to eliminate Canada. The most exciting Canadian tennis moments of 2024 took place at the Olympic Games in Paris. Auger-Aliassime reached the men's semi-finals as the 13th seed before being trounced by No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain before losing the bronze match to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the maximum three sets. But Felix did not leave empty-handed and won bronze in the mixed doubles together with Gabby Dabrowski. Canada's first Olympic tennis medal since Daniel Nestor and Sebastien Lareau won gold in the men's doubles in 2000. Dabrowski also had an excellent year with her doubles partner Erin Routliffe, a Canadian who switched to representing New Zealand (her native country) a few years ago. The 2023 US Open champions reached the final at Wimbledon, won a smaller grass event in England and finished second in three other tournaments (including the top-ranked Miami Open and Canada's National Bank Open) to earn a spot in the competition. lucrative WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. They won the eight-team event and split $1.125 million. That is the largest cash prize of the year for women's doubles. Dabrowski, now ranked third in the world in doubles, could not take the field at the Billie Jean King Cup final as Fernandez failed to force a decisive doubles match against Great Britain on Sunday. The British then lost their semi-final 2-1 to Slovakia, who were swept by Italy in the championship match today. World number 4 Jasmine Paoliniwon her country's first women's cup since 2013with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 43rd seed Rebecca Sramkova. The Davis Cup quarterfinals continue Thursday with the United States vs. Australia (4 a.m. ET) and defending champion Italy vs. Argentina (11 a.m. ET). Germany will meet the Netherlands on Friday in the semi-final after the Netherlandssent Rafael Nadal into retirementwith a 2-1 win over Spain yesterday. You can watch every Davis Cup match live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.Here is the streaming scheduleAndhere are the latest results.

