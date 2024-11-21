Signs are ominous: Indian skippers warn of big Kohli as shock looms Test Daily

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah is confident that Virat Kohli will rediscover his best form against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, stating that the superstar batsman has looked into the nets with a formidable ball.

Kohli, who has led India to success on Australian soil and has a stunning record against the Aussies, has been the focus of much discussion ahead of the series starting in Perth on Friday.

India's No. 4 is in the midst of a prolonged dip in form and Australian great Ricky Ponting is among those highlighting the likelihood that lesser-known players could have lost their places given Kohlis' problems in recent years.

But Bumrah, who will serve as stand-in skipper for the absent Rohit Sharma for at least the first Test of the series, likes what he has seen from Kohli in sessions that have been largely behind closed doors since India arrived in Perth.

Okay, (there's) one or two series here (and) there that could go up, up and down, but because of the confidence he has right now, I have no doubt (the fact) that he's prepared and mentally has been switched to. He wants to contribute, he said.

And as I saw him during training, the signals are anonymous. I don't want to jinx it by saying anything else, but yeah, he looks in very good shape.

The Indian skipper, who confirmed that his squad's line-up for the Test has been finalized but has chosen not to divulge details amid suggestions that veteran Ravindra Jadeja has been left out, has passed on tips on tackling the Australians to younger teammates.

But the brilliant fast bowler has no intention of giving Kohli any advice.

Look, I don't need to say anything about Virat Kohli, the batter. He is one of the greats of the game. I don't need to relay any anecdotes or give him any special inputs, Bumrah said.

He is the greatest professional we have on our team. He has a lot of success. He is one of the leaders. I made my debut under him, so he knows what he's doing.

CAN INDIA CAUSE A SELECTION SHOCK IN PERTH?

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel has hinted that the visitors could make a big selection decision, with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja possibly left out.

Reports from India suggest spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth, with Code sports reporting Jadeja fights for his place in the team.

The first Test starts on Friday and India is already without skipper Rohit Sharma for the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Morkel hinted that Nitish Kumar Reddy could make his Test debut, saying he is a player to watch this series.

He also hinted that Reddy's impact will come down to the way India stand-in skipper Jasprit uses him with the ball, while he can also hold one end with the bat.

[Reddy] is one of the young guys we mentioned, he has that kind of passing ability, all-round ability. He will be a guy who can make sure he finishes first, Morkel said.

He hits the bat a little harder than you think. So under these types of conditions where there may be a little bit of seam movement beforehand, especially the first few days.

He will be a very accurate wicket-to-wicket bowler. It's a great opportunity for him to hold on to that all-rounder spot.

Every team in the world always wanted the all-rounder to take the burden off your fast bowlers, just to give them some extra breathing time.

So how we use it, how Jasprit is going to use it, with maybe the spinner, to give themselves, who the other fast people will be, time to catch their breath a little bit will be important.

He's a guy to keep an eye on in this series.

Should Reddy get his first Test cap, Jadeja appears to be the man to be forced out of the squad.

But adding to the intrigue, Ashwin was pulled out of a planned press conference on Wednesday, shielding the veteran from the media.

R Ashwin had the Im in his groove this afternoon day after spring and even went to have a chat with the curator after bowling in the nets, wrote cricket reporter Bharat Sundaresan on X.

If Reddy is likely to play based on Morne Morkel's hint at the presser, then Ravindra Jadeja is out? Would be a huge call.

Shubman Gills' fitness is also under scrutiny after he suffered a thumb injury while playing in an intra-squad clash.

His chances of taking the field in Perth appear slim after he did not participate in training with the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

Shubman is improving every day and obviously took a nasty hit in the fake game, in the squad game, Morkel said.

I think it's going to be a day-to-day process with him, keeping our fingers crossed for that improvement, but I think they'll wait (and not) until the morning of make a call with him.

WILL WESTERN AUSTRALIANS RISE?

Perth Stadium CEO Mike McKenna predicts there will be significant crowds for at least the first three days of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with West Australians' interest in the sport's longer format in the will be in the spotlight.

Speaking at the launch of a new Indian eatery at the beautiful stadium, McKenna said 30,000 tickets have been sold for Friday and there is hope that a few thousand more will decide to come that day.

Ticket sales are similar for Saturday, while 25,000 people are expected to attend on Sunday, a day when Western Australia Day festivities will draw up to 60,000 people to surrounding parks.

Such a crowd will be our biggest first day (and) it will be the biggest cricket Test match here at the stadium, he said.

I think the record crowd for a Test match in Perth is 108,000 during the 2006/07 Ashes series. So we have to try to challenge that, but that depends on how the game goes and whether days four and five come into play.

The Western Australian Cricket Association has called for certainty around the dates for the series and Cricket Australia has provided this by fixing the opening Test in Perth for the next three years.

Should the opening two days attract the predicted crowds, it will exceed the attendance for last year's Test against Pakistan in Perth.

(It was) typical of cricket's sales pattern. You get a pretty good rush when you put tickets on sale (but) most of the ticket sales happened in the last two weeks before the Test match, McKenna said.

We've seen exactly that pattern on the first or second day, right now about 1,000 (tickets) per day. So depending on the surges on the day… we could get 32 ​​to 33,000 for day one and again, day two on Saturday.

The weather conditions look fantastic for cricket. It's warm, not too hot. And you know, if Australia is batting, for example, we can have a really big turnout day too. So that will carry over into days three and four. Obviously it reacts to the state of the game, but the weather conditions look fantastic for the four days.