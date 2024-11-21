Experience Elite Women's Tennis up close at the fifth third WTA 125 in November at LTP Mount Pleasant





The fifth third WTA 125 tournament now brings elite women's tennis to LTP Mount Pleasant through November 24, 2024. With a 32-team singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, this tournament offers spectators the opportunity to experience some of the best female tennis players in the world. players in action in an intimate location. The WTA 125 tournaments play a vital role in the Hologic WTA Tour, providing professional players with opportunities to earn ranking points and prize money, said Patrick Hieber, tournament director. These tournaments are crucial for emerging players looking to improve their rankings, as well as seasoned professionals looking for more opportunities to compete. Success at the WTA 125 level can lead to participation in larger WTA events. As part of Fifth Thirds' commitment to supporting female athletes and empowering the next generation, they are offering an additional 166.7 percent, or a Fifth Third Better, on top of winners' wallets. This extra bonus from Fifth Third helps players make a tangible impact as they continue to advance their careers. Several years ago, Fifth Third announced its commitment and investment in South Carolina. In 2022, we expanded into the Charleston market with our experienced Commercial Banking team, led by Jason Hessberg, followed by a mortgage team, private equity and three retail locations with many more to come, said David Torris, South market president Carolina for Fifth Third. Bank. Earlier this year we partnered with Beemok Sports & Entertainment on this incredible opportunity to support female athletes and host an event that benefits the local economy. We have had tremendous success in the spring and look forward to the coming excitement around the Fifth Third Charleston 125. As Charleston Tennis and this state-of-the-art venue continues to draw a growing audience to the Lowcountry, we will all benefit. The tournament has also partnered with local caterer Hamby Catering, which offers a selection of salads, sandwiches and takeaway and baked goods for participants. Hambys options are available Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday 24th November from 10am to 4pm. Entry to the tournament is free, making it an ideal outing for local families and fans. For tournament schedules and additional details, visit: ltptennis.com/tournaments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.savannahtribune.com/articles/experience-elite-womens-tennis-up-close-at-the-fifth-third-wta-125-this-november-at-ltp-mount-pleasant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos