BitGo announces the official launch of BitGo Singapore





BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of BitGo, Inc., has officially launched to provide regulated and secure digital asset custody, trading, settlement and token management services to the broader APAC region. The launch comes after BitGo obtained its major payment institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in August 2024. BitGo Singapore's regulated custody offering supports more than 1,100 digital assets. Customers can access deep liquidity directly from cold storage 24/7/365 via BitGo Singapore's trading platform, which is available via API, UI or voice trading. BitGo Singapore's Go Network meets the needs of the industry by mitigating counterparty risk with highly efficient DVP settlement processes and access to exchange liquidity. By enabling instant fiat and crypto transfers, along with exchange access without pre-funding, Go Network increases operational and cost efficiency for customers in the region. Built on BitGos' advanced security infrastructure, BitGo Singapore's token management solution provides foundations, protocols and organizations in APAC with an automated, user-driven, custodial solution for efficient token acquisition, unlocking and on-chain operations in a compliant, assured environment. We are excited to launch BitGo Singapore and provide the APAC region with a best-in-class suite of digital asset solutions and regulated infrastructure services, said Youngro Lee, CEO of BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd. Our team is committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services, while maintaining strict regulatory standards. We look forward to further strengthening the APAC digital asset ecosystem. BitGo has been operating in APAC since 2015, building strong partnerships with leading institutions in the region and supporting the growth of the digital asset industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fxnewsgroup.com/forex-news/cryptocurrency/bitgo-announces-official-launch-of-bitgo-singapore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos