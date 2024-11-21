UAAP Collegiate Table Tennis: UST dominates first round





The University of Santo Tomas confirmed its dominance in the UAAP Season 87 Men's and Women's Table Tennis Tournament, winning the first round to cement its bid for a historic five-peat and further extend its illustrious record in the competition on Thursday in Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The UST Tiger Paddlers finished the first round with an impeccable 6-0 record, remaining undefeated in their campaign for a 31st UAAP Championship. On their final day of the first round, they were able to carry the momentum from a hard-fought 3-2 win against Ateneo de Manila University, defeating both the University of the East and the University of the Philippines. Once again, reigning MVP John Michael Castro and season 85 top rookie Eljay Tormis led the way for UST. Castro shone in their match against UE, defeating Johnster Rosales with an 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 win, while Tormis sealed the first round sweep with a 13-11, 11-9, 11-6 victory over UP's Gabriel Nivea. With these wins, the Tiger Paddlers extended their winning streak to an incredible 36 draws, dating back to Season 82 in 2019. We still have a lot to improve, especially with our rookies. Adjustments are needed, and with our veterans we need to pay more attention to the solidity of their play. said UST head coach Jackson Que. Adamson University and De La Salle University are tied for second place with identical 4-2 records. Both teams ended the round with wins as Adamson defeated Ateneo and DLSU defeated UE. Ateneo and UP share fourth place with 3-3 records, while Far Eastern University and UE are at the bottom of the standings with 1-5 and 0-6 records respectively. In the women's division, the UST Lady Paddlers matched the men's performance with their own 6-0 sweep, securing first place solo in the seven-team competition. Season 85 Rookie MVP Althea Gudes played a major role in UST's success, delivering key wins against FEU and UE. Gudes showed resilience against FEU's Shairah Gabisay, recovering from 1-2 down to secure a thrilling 10-12, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5, 12-10 win. She followed this up with an impressive 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 victory over EU's Jean Ramos. It's okay, but we didn't let anything go. Everyone strives to win as much as possible, because we will recover. Last year we were only fourth, so now it's our chance to really recover, whatever happens. said Lady Paddlers head coach Lori Wadjad. FEU bounced back from the loss to UST with a dominant 3-0 win against Ateneo, finishing the first round solo in second place with a 5-1 record. Defending champion DLSU settled for solo third place with a 4-2 win after scoring back-to-back 3-0 victories against UE and Adamson. Meanwhile, Adamson and Ateneo share fourth place with 2-4 cards. UP avoided a winless campaign with a gritty 3-2 win over Adamson to end the first round at 1-5. The second round of the UAAP Season 87 Table Tennis Tournament resumes tomorrow at The Homecourt at the Ayala Malls in Manila Bay with all teams aiming to improve their rankings and challenge the UST's dominance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiebreakertimes.com.ph/tbt/uaap-collegiate-table-tennis-ust-dominates-first-round/320684 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos