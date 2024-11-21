Why Australia will beat India in the blockbuster cricket test series

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Australia's Pat Cummins share a moment at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy … [+] (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Getty Images

It was a quiet entrance to a home Test summer for Australia. Usually there is always something spicy that makes headlines and causes controversy.

Before the infamous cheating scandal of 2018, the macho Australian team puffed out its chest and proclaimed serial whitewashes, among other things. Exciting the opposition before a ball had been bowled had become an annual tradition, even if the crowd eventually grew tired of it.

After 2018, when the Australian team had to improve their manners to win back public love, it was gentler, but grenades are still being lobbed and disrupting the start of the summer.

Two years ago it was the Australian players against former coach Justin Langer who – inevitably in these grim times – sparked culture wars. Last year it was a political stance taken by Test opener Usman Khawaja that generated a lot of attention.

But it was almost eerie silence this time ahead of what is normally a stormy series between foes India and Australia. Things had become so dull during such a lengthy run-up to the first Test in Perth that started on Friday that some veteran cricket writers longed for those old days of Australian cricket taunts and hurling the opposition into the mud.

But Pat Cummins' toothy grin during his media appearances highlighted a captain who is mostly relaxed in the face of a historic series for his aging team.

He has every reason to do so. Australia are settled in 11th after uncapped Nathan McSweeney won the race against partner Khawaja at the top of the rankings. There are no fitness issues with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh set to return to bowling in the first Test.

Even as Australia is under pressure to try to break a decade-long drought in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all attention has been on India. After being upset by perhaps the most stunning result in sporting history, India enter their starting XI with many unknowns.

They are missing skipper Rohit Sharma for the first Test, while top batsman Shubman Gill was injured in training just a week before the match. India have yet to play an official warm-up match in Australian conditions that are bouncier and calmer than they are used to.

India decided to play a two-day intra-squad match simulation, which sometimes involved training for certain match scenarios and one day saw batters staying at the crease even when dismissed.

India's preparation was also shrouded in mystery as confusion over whether the media had access to their training sessions, which were closed to the public ostensibly because too many fans would gather dangerously on footpaths, was contained.

India denied accusations of secrecy – while Australian tabloids targeted the tourists – but the theater certainly helped fuel interest in the first Test match, with cricket seemingly in a diminished reputation in Australia these days.

The circus has cemented India's position as an undisputed cricketing powerhouse. The Perth metro newspaper rarely puts cricketers in the spotlight so prominently for its readers who are completely obsessed with Australian rules football.

But India's obsessive fandom has meant that the country has had to bow to the presence of superstar Virat Kohli, who was glued to the back page for almost the entire time they were in town.

However, the series threatens to become an anti-climax. It has rarely happened since the turn of the century, but there are shades of the 2011-2012 series, when an aging India with a dim Sachin Tendulkar was whitewashed in Australia.

Australia will be wary as they know India has taken an underdog off the canvas before. They renounce all rights publicly, with a nod to a more sedate environment, but the sight of a beaming Cummins says it all.

Australia knows they are the better team. They know that India is vulnerable and underprepared for its circumstances. But none of their players will dare to be vocal, so leave it to retired rabble-rouser David Warner for a prognosis.

“4-0,” Warner recently stated on Fox Sports.

For once, that prediction doesn't sound fabricated.