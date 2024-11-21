Sports
Central Michigan University
McElwain will serve as Central Michigan's head coach until a new coach is hired and will be on the sidelines for CMU's season finale at Northern Illinois on Saturday, November 30. He will take on a new position as Special Assistant to the Athletic Director and will assist the department in this new era of college athletics.
“My wife Karen and I have cherished every moment of our football journey,” McElwain said. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the players who welcomed us into their lives, and to the incredible coaches and support staff at every stop along the way. It was a real privilege to work with all of them. The lifelong friendships made mean the world to us.”
“We are especially grateful for our time at Central Michigan. Mount Pleasant and the CMU community hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this program and this great community. Thank you for not – unwavering support and unforgettable memories.”
McElwain's tenure at CMU included significant accomplishments, including two bowl game appearances and two MAC West Division titles. In his first season in 2019, he turned a one-win program into an 8-6 team, shared the MAC West championship and earned a berth in the New Mexico Bowl. The seven-win improvement was the largest in the Football Bowl Subdivision that year. McElwain was named MAC Coach of the Year, making him one of only four coaches to earn that distinction in three NCAA Division I conferences. In 2021, McElwain led CMU to a 9-4 record and led the Chippewas to a historic 24-21 win over Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The victory was the first bowl victory over a Pac-12 opponent in MAC football history.
“Coach McElwain and his wife Karen have meant so much to the Central Michigan community,” said Amy Folan, Zyzelewski Family Vice President/Director of Athletics. “He has brought pride and excitement to Mount Pleasant and our football program and we look forward to his contributions to the department in other ways in the years to come. We are grateful for his service and mentorship to our student-athletes. We wish both Jim and Karen all the best in their well-deserved retirement as coaches and we are pleased that they will continue to help us.”
McElwain's coaching career is marked by numerous accomplishments in college football. He previously served as head coach at the University of Florida (2015-2017), where he earned SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2015 and led the Gators to two SEC East titles and consecutive SEC Championship Game appearances. Before that, he revitalized the Colorado State University program (2012-2014) and earned Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2014. In his 12 years as head coach, McElwain has compiled an overall record of 77-62.
McElwain's career as an assistant coach included stints at some of the most prestigious programs in college football, including the University of Alabama, where he was offensive coordinator during two national championship seasons under coach Nick Saban (2008-2011). He has also coached at Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Fresno State, Montana State and Eastern Washington, as well as a season in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.
A native of Missoula, Montana, McElwain played quarterback at Eastern Washington University from 1980 to 1983 and graduated in 1984.
A national search for McElwain's successor will begin immediately.
“We are committed to the continued success of our storied football program,” Folan said. “A national search is underway to find an outstanding leader who will honor our traditions while leading us into the future. We are confident our community will rally behind this next chapter in Chippewa football.”
Follow Central Michigan Football: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
CMU
|
Sources
2/ https://cmuchippewas.com/news/2024/11/20/central-michigans-jim-mcelwain-to-retire-after-four-decades-coaching-college-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US House committee withholds report on Trump's attorney general pick, Gaetz | Donald Trump News
- Britain has refused to say whether Netanyahu will be arrested on British soil under the ICC warrant.
- “Exclusive: Imran Khan made Test captaincy”. Why can't Jasprit Bumrah, asks L Balaji
- Week 12 Start 'Em Tips and Distance Rankings for Fantasy Football
- Preparing for Donald Trump's tariffs, China's Xi Jinping applies diplomatic pressure at world summits
- PDIP desperate in Central Java gubernatorial election to defeat Jokowi
- Trump team prepares series of executive actions for day one
- Counties warned against spending earmarked money on women's cricket or risk losing it | Women's cricket
- The US Geological Survey says Connecticut is experiencing its second earthquake this week, with a magnitude of 2.3
- Prime Minister Modi receives Guyana's highest national honour, 'Order of Excellence'
- 'Yikes': Harry Enten destroys Matt Gaetz's chances for attorney general
- Pakistani court grants bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan