After four decades on the sidelines and six seasons leading Central Michigan University, Chippewas became head football coachhas announced his retirement, effective at the end of the 2024 season.

McElwain will serve as Central Michigan's head coach until a new coach is hired and will be on the sidelines for CMU's season finale at Northern Illinois on Saturday, November 30. He will take on a new position as Special Assistant to the Athletic Director and will assist the department in this new era of college athletics.

“My wife Karen and I have cherished every moment of our football journey,” McElwain said. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the players who welcomed us into their lives, and to the incredible coaches and support staff at every stop along the way. It was a real privilege to work with all of them. The lifelong friendships made mean the world to us.”

“We are especially grateful for our time at Central Michigan. Mount Pleasant and the CMU community hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this program and this great community. Thank you for not – unwavering support and unforgettable memories.”

McElwain's tenure at CMU included significant accomplishments, including two bowl game appearances and two MAC West Division titles. In his first season in 2019, he turned a one-win program into an 8-6 team, shared the MAC West championship and earned a berth in the New Mexico Bowl. The seven-win improvement was the largest in the Football Bowl Subdivision that year. McElwain was named MAC Coach of the Year, making him one of only four coaches to earn that distinction in three NCAA Division I conferences. In 2021, McElwain led CMU to a 9-4 record and led the Chippewas to a historic 24-21 win over Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The victory was the first bowl victory over a Pac-12 opponent in MAC football history.

“Coach McElwain and his wife Karen have meant so much to the Central Michigan community,” said Amy Folan, Zyzelewski Family Vice President/Director of Athletics. “He has brought pride and excitement to Mount Pleasant and our football program and we look forward to his contributions to the department in other ways in the years to come. We are grateful for his service and mentorship to our student-athletes. We wish both Jim and Karen all the best in their well-deserved retirement as coaches and we are pleased that they will continue to help us.”

McElwain's coaching career is marked by numerous accomplishments in college football. He previously served as head coach at the University of Florida (2015-2017), where he earned SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2015 and led the Gators to two SEC East titles and consecutive SEC Championship Game appearances. Before that, he revitalized the Colorado State University program (2012-2014) and earned Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2014. In his 12 years as head coach, McElwain has compiled an overall record of 77-62.

McElwain's career as an assistant coach included stints at some of the most prestigious programs in college football, including the University of Alabama, where he was offensive coordinator during two national championship seasons under coach Nick Saban (2008-2011). He has also coached at Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Fresno State, Montana State and Eastern Washington, as well as a season in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

A native of Missoula, Montana, McElwain played quarterback at Eastern Washington University from 1980 to 1983 and graduated in 1984.

A national search for McElwain's successor will begin immediately.

“We are committed to the continued success of our storied football program,” Folan said. “A national search is underway to find an outstanding leader who will honor our traditions while leading us into the future. We are confident our community will rally behind this next chapter in Chippewa football.”

