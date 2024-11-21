Sports
Jasmine Paolini: Italian tennis star who was crowned world champion just months after winning Olympic gold can hardly believe her own success
CNN
—
It's fair to say that 2024 has been quite a year for Italian tennis.
And especially for Jasmine Paolini, who completed the best season of her career by winning the decisive match in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals against Slovakia to secure the first Italian title in eleven years.
In 2024, Paolini won her first WTA 1000 singles event at the Dubai Tennis Championships, two WTA 1000 doubles titles, Olympic doubles gold and reached three grand slam finals, two in singles and one in doubles.
The 28-year-old's success has taken her to a career-high No. 4 in the world in singles, the joint-highest ranking in history for an Italian woman, and a career-high No. 9 in doubles.
It's a joke, Paolini laughed when CNN Sports' Amanda Davies asked her to put her year into words.
Ending like this is the perfect ending, so I'm really happy, she added. Last year we lost in the final; this year we won the title and it's great.
At the beginning of the tournament I wasn't thinking about the title because it's tough, it's a long tournament and anything can happen, so today I'm very happy that we have this trophy in our hands.
The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is a women's team event in which competing nations play two singles matches and one doubles match in best-of-three ties.
This year's finals ran concurrently with the men's Davis Cup in Mlaga, Spain, and Italy reached the final after beating Japan in the quarter-final and Poland in the semi-final.
Italy eventually defeated Slovakia 2-0 in Wednesday's final thanks to Lucia Bronzetti's earlier victory over Viktria Hrunkov and then Paolinis' 6-2, 6-1 victory over Rebecca Ramkov, ending the heartbreak of last year's final defeat against Canada was pacified.
But since Paolini's success in 2024 was largely in doubles, she obviously didn't do it alone.
By her side on the court is the soothing presence of veteran Sara Errani, who just completed her 22nd year on tour as a professional.
A true doubles specialist, Errani is a former world number 1 and part of an exclusive group of women who have completed the Golden Slam career in doubles, winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold.
But the 38-year-old has also enjoyed great success in singles, winning nine titles and reaching the 2012 French Open final, while also rising to number 5 in the world.
This is the fourth time in her career that Errani has won the BJK Cup and the first in eleven years. Her experience has been invaluable to Italy, not only in this competition, but also at the Olympic Games in Paris.
In 2024, Paolini and Errani are undefeated in the blue Italy national team kit.
It's really special, Errani said as he lifted the trophy again. It's great. It was a great week, I'm really proud. We had a lot of fun and played good tennis. We are so happy.
This year we didn't lose with the Italian T-shirt, so it was great. It is a dream come true and playing for our country is always very special.
I give it my all, it's so special. Were really proud.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/21/sport/jasmine-paolini-sara-errani-italy-bjk-cup-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US House committee withholds report on Trump's attorney general pick, Gaetz | Donald Trump News
- Britain has refused to say whether Netanyahu will be arrested on British soil under the ICC warrant.
- “Exclusive: Imran Khan made Test captaincy”. Why can't Jasprit Bumrah, asks L Balaji
- Week 12 Start 'Em Tips and Distance Rankings for Fantasy Football
- Preparing for Donald Trump's tariffs, China's Xi Jinping applies diplomatic pressure at world summits
- PDIP desperate in Central Java gubernatorial election to defeat Jokowi
- Trump team prepares series of executive actions for day one
- Counties warned against spending earmarked money on women's cricket or risk losing it | Women's cricket
- The US Geological Survey says Connecticut is experiencing its second earthquake this week, with a magnitude of 2.3
- Prime Minister Modi receives Guyana's highest national honour, 'Order of Excellence'
- 'Yikes': Harry Enten destroys Matt Gaetz's chances for attorney general
- Pakistani court grants bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan