Jasmine Paolini: Italian tennis star who was crowned world champion just months after winning Olympic gold can hardly believe her own success

It's fair to say that 2024 has been quite a year for Italian tennis.

And especially for Jasmine Paolini, who completed the best season of her career by winning the decisive match in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals against Slovakia to secure the first Italian title in eleven years.

In 2024, Paolini won her first WTA 1000 singles event at the Dubai Tennis Championships, two WTA 1000 doubles titles, Olympic doubles gold and reached three grand slam finals, two in singles and one in doubles.

The 28-year-old's success has taken her to a career-high No. 4 in the world in singles, the joint-highest ranking in history for an Italian woman, and a career-high No. 9 in doubles.

It's a joke, Paolini laughed when CNN Sports' Amanda Davies asked her to put her year into words.

Ending like this is the perfect ending, so I'm really happy, she added. Last year we lost in the final; this year we won the title and it's great.

At the beginning of the tournament I wasn't thinking about the title because it's tough, it's a long tournament and anything can happen, so today I'm very happy that we have this trophy in our hands.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is a women's team event in which competing nations play two singles matches and one doubles match in best-of-three ties.

This year's finals ran concurrently with the men's Davis Cup in Mlaga, Spain, and Italy reached the final after beating Japan in the quarter-final and Poland in the semi-final.

Italy eventually defeated Slovakia 2-0 in Wednesday's final thanks to Lucia Bronzetti's earlier victory over Viktria Hrunkov and then Paolinis' 6-2, 6-1 victory over Rebecca Ramkov, ending the heartbreak of last year's final defeat against Canada was pacified.

But since Paolini's success in 2024 was largely in doubles, she obviously didn't do it alone.

By her side on the court is the soothing presence of veteran Sara Errani, who just completed her 22nd year on tour as a professional.

A true doubles specialist, Errani is a former world number 1 and part of an exclusive group of women who have completed the Golden Slam career in doubles, winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold.

But the 38-year-old has also enjoyed great success in singles, winning nine titles and reaching the 2012 French Open final, while also rising to number 5 in the world.

This is the fourth time in her career that Errani has won the BJK Cup and the first in eleven years. Her experience has been invaluable to Italy, not only in this competition, but also at the Olympic Games in Paris.

In 2024, Paolini and Errani are undefeated in the blue Italy national team kit.

It's really special, Errani said as he lifted the trophy again. It's great. It was a great week, I'm really proud. We had a lot of fun and played good tennis. We are so happy.

This year we didn't lose with the Italian T-shirt, so it was great. It is a dream come true and playing for our country is always very special.

I give it my all, it's so special. Were really proud.