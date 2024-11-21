Counties warned against spending earmarked money on women's cricket or risk losing it | Women's cricket

Counties hosting professional women's teams will be closely monitored to ensure the English and Wales Cricket Board's multi-million dollar investment is used to achieve gender equality, said Beth Barrett-Wild, director of the ECB's professional women's game.

If provinces fail to create an equitable environment, they risk having their funding withdrawn. A national female player and staff survey is being introduced to encourage whistleblowing as the ECB aims to ensure the €1.5 million provided to ten of the top-tier provinces is appropriately invested.

Eight counties of Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey and Warwickshire have been awarded the right to host Level 1 professional women's teams next season following a competitive bidding process this year, while two teams will join them in 2026 (Yorkshire ) and 2027 (Glamorgan).

Other sports have struggled to ensure funding for women's players is properly earmarked. The 2023 Carney Review found that money intended for women's football was often diverted to men's football and there were concerns that the ECB would struggle to hold top-tier counties to account for promises made in their winning bids.

But the new County Partnership Agreement (CPA), which comes into effect on February 1, will give the ECB unprecedented influence over the way the counties treat the women's side. This doesn't mean we just give them a big check, Barrett-Wild said. The funding is reserved for the women's program and we will keep an eye on that. I will know how every pound is spent. If things did go wrong, it would result in a non-compliance event and we would have the opportunity to withdraw or suspend funding.

The women's game would be a key agenda item within the County Partnership Review Process, Barrett-Wild said, and that all aspects of county activity would be monitored to ensure equal treatment of women's and men's teams. For tier one counties, the way they operate and deliver their men's team will be exactly the same as how they operate and deliver their women's team, she said.

Lancashire Thunder prepare for action at Old Trafford. Photo: George Franks/ProSports/Shutterstock

The level of facilities at which the women's team will play must be the same. They must provide equal coverage everywhere [marketing] channels to their men's team and their women's team. The new women's player and staff survey will give us a really good insight into the level one and level two changing rooms

A new player movement framework will allow players to move between level one (professional), level two (semi-professional) and level three (recreational) provinces via a loan system, although anyone moving to level one must have a contract in place.

Meanwhile, England players are expected to be available for the early weeks of the Womens Metro Bank One-Day Cup in May, as well as the inaugural Womens Vitality Blast Finals Day on July 27. Barrett-Wild said: We've tried to look at the domestic women's schedule and the England women's schedule to make sure those opportunities are there.

She said England's early exit from the T20 World Cup at the hands of the West Indies was disappointing, but she was confident the changes in the domestic structure would help address the lack of depth in English women's cricket.

“It drives me to want to create that abundance of talent so that there is real competition for places,” she said. I think we'll see that. There will be some growing pains during this initial phase of implementation. Not everything will be perfect in 2025, but in 2028 it will have so much more depth.