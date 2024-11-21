Spain and tennis have to deal with the farewell of the great Nadal

MALAGA, Spain — As Rafael Nadal prepared to serve in what turned out to be the last tennis match of his career, a female voice broke the silence from the stands: You make Spain proud!

Not long after, Nadal wiped tears from his face and waved goodbye to his fans.

His retirement from tennis was like emotional as expected when it arrived in Malaga on Tuesday, too early for most. Nadal deliberately staged his swan song on a home court, but Spain were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup and he and they could not complete his exalted career with a win.

It was also heartbreaking for his fans across Spain to see one of the all-time great athletes finally retire.

It is clear that Rafa is the best athlete ever in Spain. He is by far at a different level than everyone else, Feliciano Lpez, a former tennis player and tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals, told The Associated Press. No disrespect to all the other Spanish athletes, and we have very good ones, but no one has been able to inspire the fans in the same way as Rafa.”

Lpez, Nadal's teammate in the Davis Cup, compared him to the likes of Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali, all athletes who transcended the sport.

There is a very small group of athletes who have been able to inspire people in a special way during their careers that goes beyond just sports, Lpez said. Rafa belongs to this small group. People all over the world will remember Rafa in forty to fifty years.

Nadal, 38, was unable to overcome a series of injuries in recent years and retired from professional tennis after more than 20 years on tour and 22 Grand Slam titles, two more than Roger Federer and second only to Novak Djokovic's 24. the only one of the Big Three still playing.

The front pages of the Spanish newspapers reported that Nadal was following his farewell match a 6-4, 6-4 defeat against No. 80 Botic from the Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

It was an honor, according to sports daily AS.

Thank you, Rafa, Marca headlined.

Forever, said Mundo Deportivo.

It is difficult to find another Spanish athlete who comes close to Nadal's fame and sporting achievements.

Other Spaniards who have earned sporting greatness include five-time major golf champion Seve Ballesteros; five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurin, two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol; two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso; six-time MotoGP champion Marc Mrquez; and four-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz.

Spain also has a long list of successful footballers, including World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Andrs Iniesta, but none with the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who have transcended sports like Nadal.

Nadal is also a two-time Olympic champion and was Spain's flag bearer at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He is adored in Spain as much for his victories as for his passion and unwavering dedication, and is seen as an example to society at large for his values ​​and humility on and off the pitch.

Nadal makes us Spaniards proud. He represents the values ​​of passion, camaraderie and solidarity. He will always be the image of the sport in Spain,” said Clara Garca, a 35-year-old fan who was in Malaga to watch Nadal. It is not easy knowing that he will not play and represent Spain at the jobs around the Spanish capital.

Federer talked about the retirement of his friend and old enemy in an interview open letter. You have made Spain proud, you have made the entire tennis world proud. You have always been a role model for children all over the world.

Nadal told the crowd at his farewell ceremony after losing to Spain that he always strived “to be better and achieve my goals from a place of respect and humility, and I appreciated all the good things that happened to me.

I tried to be a good person, and that was the most important thing to me, and I hope you noticed that.”

Fellow tennis professionals Djokovic and Serena Williams, as well as former soccer stars David Beckham and other athletes praised Nadal.

“Thank you for so many incredible moments and memories as a tennis fan and for everything you have done to inspire young people around the world,” said former England and Real Madrid player Beckham.

My goodness, you will be missed, Williams said.

Carlos Alcaraz, considered Nadal's heir in Spanish tennis. He has already won four Grand Slam titles by the age of 21 and said it will be difficult to avoid the inevitable pressure that comes with following in his idol's footsteps.

I don't want to think that we have to continue his legacy. I don't want it to be a frustration if we don't reach the level he reached, Alcaraz said. If I achieve half of what he achieved, I will be happy. His legacy will be eternal.

It was not entirely clear what the future would hold for Nadal, who is an avid golfer and has always been linked to Real Madrid. He has said in the past that he would probably enjoy being president of the club one day.

My life will change radically, Nadal said on Wednesday after returning home to Mallorca, where he also has the Rafa Nadal Academy. I have to accept this change as something normal and accept that my life now will be different than the past thirty years. I'm excited about it, there's no doubt about that.

One thing was certain: Nadal will never be too far away from tennis.

I am retiring, but I will remain available for whatever is needed, and continue to be a good ambassador, which is what I have tried to do all my life.

