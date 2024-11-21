Expect to see more young players in the final two games

For the first time in four years, Michigan Football will not be playing in the College Football Playoff.

Those dreams were dashed in October when UM's recent 1-4 slump began, but that doesn't mean the Wolverines aren't eyeing the postseason again. Michigan (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) is one win away from clinching a bowl berth, which in turn adds an extra month of practices for the program, something head coach Sherrone Moore sees as a crucial step in the direction of obtaining the program. went in the right direction again.

Of course, that's not the only thing we still have to play for during the final two weeks of the 2024 regular season.

Both games mean a lot, Moore told team color commentator Jon Jansen on a recent episode of the internal podcast Inside The Trenches. Northwestern, trophy game, was 2-0 in trophy games and allows us to qualify for bowling, which is a huge stretch.

Then of course the last one (Ohio State), which doesn't require much motivation.

For the past three years, UM had clinched its place in the postseason by the second week of October, regularly winning games in lopsided fashion to create opportunities in the fourth quarter of games for reserves to gain valuable game replays. This year, UM has found itself in some close games, with three of its five wins coming on one possession, forcing coaches to fight for every inch and every step.

As a result, fewer underclassmen have seen the field for meaningful snaps, which only adds to the importance of getting an extra game.

It's great for the whole team to get extra training, but especially for our young guys who have been trying to develop to make sure they are ready for next year, Moore said. “So it's huge for us, and then admitting some incoming freshmen who are going to enroll early. have done this in the past where they can come and practice with the team.

Among the pieces who did that last season and already played this year and burned their redshirts: DB Jo'Ziah Edmond, TE Hogan Hansen and LB Cole Sullivan. There could be more, like Brady Prieskorn, but Moore admitted it's hard to get more pieces on the field, even if they look like they deserve it, when they're buried behind studs.

Take Colston Loveland for example; a projected first-round selection next season and a potential All-American tight end. He suppressed any concerns that he would shut it down for the rest of the season, a decision his main man welcomed.

“When you have someone like Colston, you have to let him roll,” Moore explained. 'The last two games in particular have to be won. There is a balance: you want to play those (young) guys, but you have to let the big dog roll.

Youth movement in the backfield?

Although Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards have each rushed for more than 110 times this season and no one else in the room has even a dozen carries, don't be surprised if there are some new faces in the backfield this week.

One game after Ben Hall crashed the backfield party and became a third running back in the mix in a 20-15 loss to Indiana, Moore said there's a decent chance other talented young running backs get into the game as well.

“The guy who really took the best step (during the bye week) and will be implemented into the game plan a little bit more is Micah Ka'apana,” Moore said of the freshman from Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman). “Very shifty, great contact balance; he's small but not small.

“That guy plays with power, plays strong, but he's super fast. I think he had a game in high school where he had five carries and five touchdowns, so the guy is very dynamic. I'm excited to see what he does with the ball in his hands.”

Ka'apana was one of them seven Wolverines running back to travel to Bloomington last week; It's almost unheard of in college to travel with so many players at a non-premium position, but as Hall said Tuesday, “It just shows that there are guys all over the room that can play.”

RECRUITMENT NEWS:Michigan football is flipping four-star Belleville DB Eljiah Dotson, the No. 2 player in the state

Another of those pieces, Jordan Marshall, has also been waiting his turn. The true freshman has appeared on special teams as a kick returner, having 100 yards on kickoffs against Oregon, but has failed to cover the field as a ball carrier.

“I think he'll get some (snaps),” Moore said of Marshall, “It's just so hard with one ball, (he's one of) four good players and then Micah Ka'apana (makes five).”

Injury updates

It was the same refrain for cornerback Will Johnson, who is still said to be “working through it” as he remains questionable for Saturday against Northwestern.

Moore suggested last month that Johnson, who has missed four games in a row and five in total this season, would absolutely return to the field at some point, but with only two games remaining that seems doubtful.

It also sounds like right tackle Andrew Gentry (season-ending with a lower-body injury) has decided he will return for a fifth season and return to action in the spring, according to Moore. As for what the line will look like this week, it will be the usual starters from left to right: Myles Hinton, Josh Priebe, Greg Crippen, Gio El-Hadi and Evan Link, but some arrangements have been made in case of a emergency with glass breakage.

Priebe has been practicing at tackle, freshman Andrew Sprague is also an option there, while Dom Giudice provides depth on the inside line.

Next: feral cats

Matchup:Michigan (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (4-6, 2-5).

Kick-off:3:30 PM Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio:FS1; WXYT-FM (97.1).

Line:Wolverines with 10.