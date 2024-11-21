EWU Men's Tennis will play 20 matches this spring





CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Men's Tennis opens the 2025 spring season on Jan. 17 and hosts North Dakota. This will be the first of 20 games for the Eagles, and their first of six home games in their spring season. Some notable non-conference games for the Eagles include road games against Boise State and Gonzaga. Eastern will also host a non-conference game against Montana before a six-game road stint. The Eagles travel to Hawaii on February 21 and 22 to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Hawaii Pacific. The Eagles will open conference play on March 7 to take on the Idaho Vandals. EWU will then be back home for their home conference opener, taking on Portland State on March 9. Road games against Sacramento State, University of the Pacific and Whitworth University will round out match play in March. The Eagles will be at home for three of the final five Big Sky games in April. Eastern will host Northern Arizona and Weber State on April 4-5 before heading to both Montana and Montana State on April 10-12. EWU closes the regular season at home against Idaho State for senior day on Thursday, April 17, before the Big Sky Championships the following week from April 24-26. “This is a very special season for Eastern Washington University Men's Tennis. They have already had great results this fall and have really risen to the challenge so far. They are ready to finish strong for themselves and for every Eagle Men's Tennis player who has worn the red and white on these courts over the years,” said acting head coach Dustin Hinson. In their three fall tournaments, EWU Tennis finished a combined 9-13 overall in their singles matches, and 5-3 overall in their doubles matches. Tyler Dalos would finish the fall season 4-3 overall in his open singles matches. “Every individual on this team, including me as coach, knows that we will get out what we put into this season. We've worked hard to put together a great schedule for the boys and they are ready and excited for the season. I have the mentality necessary to take on the challenge and look back on their careers here at Eastern with no regrets. I feel honored to coach this great group of men. I believe in what they can achieve on and off the field, and I am grateful. for the opportunity,” Hinson said. ABOUT EAST WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors fourteen intercollegiate sports, six for men and eight for women, both as learning opportunities for the most athletically talented students and as an enhancement of student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar enrollments and academic goals. FOLLOW THE EAGLES

