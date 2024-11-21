2024 Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Award





NJAC American First team: Allie McCaffrey, Chatham senior F; Lauren Carbon, West Morris senior F; Molly Chazen, F sophomore from Chatham; Macy Sabo, West Morris senior F; Leela Astor, Montville junior M; Claire Stolarski, Mendham Senior M; Lexi Buchanan, freshman M from West Morris; Fiona McSweeney, Chatha senior M; Keira McManus, Chatham junior M; Caitlin Ashburn, West Morris Senior D; Sienna Santomo, Mendham senior D; Kaitlyn Lee, Chatham Sr. D; Georgia Lee, G sophomore Second team: Ava Ewing, sophomore M at Chatham; Kelsey Mack, West Morris senior F; Erin Flynn, F sophomore at Chatham; Lucy Delatush, F sophomore from Morristown; Lillian Chandler, Mendham senior F; Emily Deutsch, sophomore M at Chatham; Kaia Jackson, West Morris junior M; Mia Osiecki, Morristown junior D; Stephanie Smith, Mendham junior M; Simone Claps, Chatha, sophomore D; Lindsey Bona, Randolph senior M; Cameron Camaya, sophomore M from Montville; Sania Madane, West Morris junior G Honorable mention: Kayla Pentz, Randolph Sr. F; Ellia Trombetta, Morristown Senior G; Eliza Pickard, West Morris senior F; Halle Ferrara, Mendham Senior G; Emma Shushansky, Chatham junior F; Jillian Butler, Montville senior G Division champion: Chatham Sportsmanship Award: Morristown NJAC-Freedom First team: Kaitlyn Harding, Newton junior F; Jaclyn Vena, Newton Junior F; Meadow D'annibale, Newton Sophomore F; Emma Trout, Newton junior M; Emma Olsen, Hackettstown junior M; Maddy Ridge, Hackettstown Senior D; Kate Brameyer, Hackettstown senior F; Abigail Mundhenk, Vernon senior M; Chloe Debonta, Vernon Sr. D; Emily Getz, Vernon Senior G; Naila Watley-Gonzalez, Kittatinny sophomore M; Kylee McCracken, Lenape Valley senior D Second team: Caitlyn Neill, Newton junior D; Allyson Mafia, Newton junior M; Ava Castner, Hackettstown junior F; Brynn Otto, Hackettstown senior F; Taryn Picariello, Vernon Sr. D; Abigail DeYoung, Vernon Sr. F; Megan Williver, Kittatinny senior M; Erin Hennion, Kittatinny Sr. D; Gianna Caruso, Kittatinny senior F; Kaidyn Gomez, sophomore F from Lenape Valley; Sophia Salerno, sophomore G from Lenape Valley; Abigail Norberg, Lenape Valley junior M Honorable mention: Kourtney Lynch, Hackettstown F freshman; Faith Catalano, Lenape Valley junior M; Abigail Cawley, Vernon junior M; Raeleigh Dippel, Kittatinny senior F; Taylor Benson, Newton junior D Division champion: Newton Sportsmanship Award: Vernon NJAC Independence First team: Maddy DeFilippo, Pequannock Senior M; Mia Cristofano, Pequannock junior F; Grace Visscher, Pequannock senior F; Sam Fehir, Whippany Park junior F; Ella Delatush, St. Elizabeth Senior F; Dominique Dygos, Pequannock Senior D; Annie Rojack, St. Elizabeth Junior D; Georgia Kachulis, Parsippany senior M; Kaia Mihalko, Whippany Park junior M; Eva Schmeider, Parsippany senior D; Adriana Saco, Parsippany senior G Second team: Ariana Zajac, Parsippany Sophomore F; Samantha Ponte, freshman F from Whippany Park; Addie Heuck, St. Elizabeth Sr. M; Ariana Johns, Parsippany senior F; Sarah Robinson, Pequannock M sophomore; Nicole Chavez, Pequannock Senior M; Riley Beringer, Pequannock sophomore D; Riley Marcus, Whippany Park junior D; Cristina Garnica, Parsippany senior D; Kiersten Gann, St. Elizabeth Senior D; Jakemarie Roby, Pequannock junior G Honorable mention: Anya Patel, Parsippany senior M; Olivia Fiorino, Pequannock junior F; Kayle Brody, St. Elizabeth; Kaitlyn Mitrenga, Whippany Park senior M Division champion: Pequannock Sportsmanship Award: Whippany Park NJAC-Freedom First team: Lindsay Catchpole, a sophomore M from Madison; Celia Stuart, sophomore F from Madison; Kaylin Oey, senior M at Mountain Lakes; Elizabeth Harbeson, Boonton senior F; Keira Walsifer, Morristown Beard sophomore F; Kaylee Hughen, Boonton senior M; Anna Stuart, Madison senior M/D; Ava DiPasquale, Morristown Beard senior D; Emma Wirth, Madison Sr. D; Paulina Roldan, Mountain Lakes junior M; Arianna Fragomeni, Mountain Lakes junior G Second team: Kara Sawransky, Mountain Lakes senior F; Jocelyn Martinez, Boonton senior F; Bella Bluda, freshman M from Madison; Milana Marino, Mountain Lakes senior F; Alyssa Benbassat, Morristown Beard junior F; Ani Myers, Boonton junior M; Caitlin Nallin, freshman D from Madison; Fallon Fayo, Mountain Lakes junior D; Phoebe Myers, Boonton junior M; Brooke Fesq, Morristown Beard senior M; Emma Bledsoe, Boonton junior G Honorable mention: Keilyn Trowbridge, senior F/M at Mountain Lakes; Maya Pantakar, Morristown Beard senior D; Sarah Kate Preston, Madison Sr. D; Sidney Figueroa, Boonton senior D Division Champion: Madison Sportsmanship Award: Madison NJAC Colonial First team: Samantha Kepler, Jefferson senior F; Ella Darvalics, Wallkill Valley senior F; Madison Cary, High Point Sophomore F; Alejandra Callejas, Wallkill Valley junior F; Chloe Kinney, High Point junior F; Emily Schorr, Jefferson senior M; Katherine Blair, Jefferson Sr. D; Olivia Fisher, Wallkill Valley junior D; Lauren Lazier, High Point junior D; Alexxa Schlereth, Wallkill Valley junior D; Gianna Fox, Jefferson junior D Second team: Delaney Benzaia, North Warren Sr. M; Kayleigh Dolinsky, North Warren Sr. F; Ashley Boffa, High Point senior O; Averie Olinger, High Point senior M; Grace Castimore, Jefferson Sr. D; Ella Young, Jefferson junior D; Olivia Bahamondes, Jefferson junior F; Kacey Osterhout, Jefferson sophomore G; Hanna Garafano, Wallkill Valley senior D; Jenna Cammarata, Wallkill Valley junior M; Lexi Cammarata, Wallkill Valley junior F Honorable mention: Alexandra Pohl, North Warren senior D; Cali Hartnett, Jefferson Sophomore F; Rihanna Osborne, Wallkill Valley senior D; Meadow Davis, freshman F Division Champion: Jefferson Sportsmanship Award: Highlight NJAC-National First team: Kylie Tessier, Mount Olive senior V; Colleen McGavin, Morris Knolls senior F; Juliette Burleigh, Mount Olive junior F; Julia Katz, Roxbury Sr. F; Mackenzie Comprelli, Morris Knolls junior F; Eliana Intorella, Sparta senior F; Ellie Costanza, Mount Olive Sr. D; Emily Harris, Mount Olive Sr. D; Louise Miniter, Morris Knolls senior D; Olivia Zywicki, Pope John D sophomore; Shivani Bapatla, Morris Knolls senior D; Ava Pennisi, Roxbury junior D; Mia Zabi, Mount Olive senior G Second team: Ava Capeci, Sparta senior M; Mishel Kurt, Mount Olive junior F/M; Riana McNally, Morris Knolls junior M; Elizabeth Boyle, Morris Knolls sophomore M; Avianna Zanni, Roxbury sophomore F; Brooke Franetovich, Roxbury junior F; Meredith Severinsen, Pope John senior M; Ella Duphiney, Sparta Senior D; Sydney Cersoli, Mount Olive senior D; Isabella Cefola, Mount Olive Sr. M; Emily O'Dell, Morris Knolls senior M; Abigail Gerdes, Morris Knolls sophomore M; Tricia Kelly, Pope John Senior G Honorable mention: Kelly Zeman, Morris Hills senior M; Carrie Redwood, Morris Hills senior D; Brielle Magrini, Mount Olive junior M; Lily MacNaughton, Morris Knolls senior F; Amelia McIntosh, Parsippany Hills junior D; Keara Hynes, Sparta Senior G; Gelia Brutus, Parsippany Hills senior G; Ayla Hart, Roxbury senior M; Brooke Fox, Pope John Junior M Division Champion: Mount Olive Sportsmanship Award: Morris Hills

