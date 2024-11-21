Cricket balls can concusse and even kill hitters at all levels. The use of a helmet should be taken seriously

The tenth anniversary of the death of a loved one Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes falls on November 27.

The 25-year-old's life was tragically cut short in 2014 when a bouncer punched him in the neck during a match for South Australia.

Despite wearing a helmet, Hughes never regained consciousness after the ball struck an unprotected area just below his left ear.

Ten years later, another supremely talented batsman, Will Pucovski, faces early retirement due to concussion-related concerns.

With player safety such a high priority in cricket, how have the rules changed over the last decade? And even if you're only playing cricket at community level, what do you need to know to stay safe?

Managing risks in a dangerous sport

Batting is a tricky and dangerous activity: batters stand about 60 feet away from bowlers who can hurl a hard leather cricket ball at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour for women and 90 miles per hour for men.

At the inquest into Hughes' deaththe New South Wales coroner reinforced the inherent danger of cricket.

The coroner also noted that Hughes was not wearing a helmet that met the highest safety standards at the time. He said personal protective equipment for cricketers is essential if the number of deaths and injuries is to be minimized.

He recommended that Cricket Australia continue to work with developers and players' associations to identify a neck guard that could be made mandatory for use in all first-class cricket matches.

Cricket Australia changed the playing conditions for the 202324 season, and now all Australian players in international and domestic cricket must wear neck protectors.

Deaths in cricket

Hughes' death was not the first to occur in a cricket match. But it served as a catalyst for researchers to take a closer look at cricket-related deaths and collect data.

One historical overview The recorded cricket-related deaths in Australia date back to 1864, of which 174 deaths were related to the game, 83 of which occurred in organized settings such as club or school competitions. The others played informally, such as in backyards and on the beach.

In organized cricket, the most common cause of death was a batsman taking a ball to the head (temple, forehead or face), on the side of the head, under or behind the ear, or on the neck.

In particular, these fatalities have declined significantly following the introduction and widespread use of helmets by batsmen from the 1980s onwards.

Concussion and traumatic brain injury

Even with the protective equipment available to players today, batters, wicketkeepers and even umpires and bowlers still face some risk of serious facial and skull fractures, concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

A British survey from 2022 involving approximately 2,300 mostly male cricketers, found that 10% of players had suffered at least one concussion during their career.

Concussions occurred in Australian elite male and female cricketers the third most common injury (in terms of time lost to a sport) from 2015 to 2022.

These statistics are particularly concerning given the possible long-term negative effects of sports-related concussions.

The importance of helmets

The first cricketer came forward to have worn a helmet was the Englishman Dennis Amiss, who in 1977 wore a custom-made motorcycle helmet.

Closer to home, the collapse of Australian batsman David Hookes after being hit in the jaw the same year was the catalyst for a changing attitude towards helmet use.

Over the past decade, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and many national members have supported the United Kingdom Research from Loughborough University to improve helmet design.

This research is being used to improve many of the rules regarding helmet use, concussion testing and management approaches.

Helmet design technology continues to evolve. High-impact materials are used to strengthen the hard outer shell of the helmet (including the face shield), with the protective inner shells further refined to better distribute and absorb the ball's impact forces.

As noted by the coroner in the Hughes Inquiry, helmets must now meet what is known as the British Standard.

Who should wear a helmet?

At all levels of the sport, the ICC and Cricket Australia owe a duty of care to players and the helmet rules now apply at all levels.

International level

At the international level, the ICC issued a guideline in 2015 making it mandatory for top cricketers to wear jerseys a compatible helmet in ICC sanctioned matches.

For example, in Test matches, helmets must be worn by batters facing fast bowlers, wicketkeepers standing against the stumps, and fielders standing close to the batsman in front of the wicket.

The ICC states that the use of a neck guard when batting in international cricket is optional.

National level

Since the 201920 season, Cricket Australia has required players to wear British Standard compliant helmets when batting, keeping the wicket to the stumps and playing close to the batsman.

It changed the playing conditions for the 2023-24 season, making it mandatory for batters in all Cricket Australia sanctioned competitions wear neck protectors when facing fast or medium bowlers.

The 2023-2024 playing conditions also state that the umpires are the only ones who can judge whether the bowling is fast or medium fast.

Community level

Cricket Australia developed simplified playing conditions to help community clubs navigate the rules and enforcement options.

These recommendations and resources reflect the administrator's role as stewards of the game of cricket in Australia.

About the use of helmets, Cricket Australia highly recommends it community club players use British Standard compliant helmets when batting, wicket keeping to the stumps and playing close to the batsman.

Cricket Australia also strongly recommends that participants wear neck protectors.

Some leagues go beyond these recommendations in an effort to make their leagues safer.

For example, in October, Cricket Gold Coast introduced a rule making helmets mandatory in all competitions.

Other competitions have also taken extra precautions.

Future-oriented focus

Cricket administrators at all levels are moving in the right direction when it comes to helmets and player safety.

Whether neck protectors should be mandatory for all international competitions remains a subject of debate. Even though the risk of deaths from cricket is rare, administrators must still take precautions due to increased knowledge about the dangers of head injuries.

Sports administrators must remain vigilant in ensuring that the rules remain consistent with research data, are fit for purpose and that compliance is consistently enforced.