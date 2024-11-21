Virginia Field Hockey | Boterman, Croon appointed to the NFHCA Senior Team





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia fourth-year hockey players Noa Boterman and Jans Croon have been named to the 2024 NFHCA Division I Senior Team, as announced today (Nov. 21) by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Thirty-eight players from all five NCAA Division I regions are represented on the list of 2024 honorees. The selected student-athletes were nominated by their NFHCA member coach and were chosen based on their career achievements. In tribute to their entire collegiate careers, the NFHCA is proud to recognize and celebrate these seniors for their achievements and impact on and off the field. Virginia was one of seven schools to have two players recognized. Boterman was a Second Team All-American in 2023, while also being named to the All-ACC Second Team, All-ACC Tournament Team and garnering NFHCA First-Team All-Region honors. She led the ACC and ranked fifth in the nation in defensive saves last season, picking up her first of the year in the NCAA tournament win against Michigan. She finishes her collegiate career with 20 career goals and six assists for 46 points. Croon was named the 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the first Cavalier ever to earn the honor. A mainstay of Virginia's defensive line over the past four years, she has also become an offensive threat, scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists over the past two seasons. Croon was also part of the All-ACC First Team this year. Read the full list here.

