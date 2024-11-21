JONATHAN BROCKLEBANK: The day a 13-year-old Rafa Nadal knocked me to the ground while playing table tennis in the Spanish sun

On a summer day in Mallorca in the late 1990s, my father and I arrived early for a lunch spot in the hilltop village of Es Capdell. Our restaurant had yet to open, but when we spied a municipal table tennis table with bats and a ball on it, we thought of a way to pass the time.

We would resume the old rivalry that started when I was a kid and was outwitted in every match by my father's cruel twist and ended when I was 16, me taking care of business at my leisure against the old guy who, after all, had no had a forehand.

Fifteen years later he still didn't have a forehand. I was still busy with the business. It felt pretty good when three Spanish kids came on the scene and saw me do that. I let out a few blasts. Yes, I still had that.

During a break in the game, the oldest boy, possibly 13, with straight, dark brown hair, politely asked in English if one of them could play the winner. I'm doing well. A few more points and I'll be right, guys.

The boy sent one of his younger friends into battle and watched my play intently as I dispatched the small challenger with relative ease. Now it was his turn.

I'd like to think I took two or three points from him. I don't remember how much exactly. What I remember are those looping top-spin forehands, the controlled aggression of his smash, the deadly accuracy. He was a beast at the table and, in stark contrast when we shook hands, respectful to a fault.

Rafa Nadal retired this week with 22 Grand Slams to his name

In family folklore, this was about the day I was humiliated by a mere child in the sport I considered my strongest. My father loved telling it, roaring with laughter as he exaggerated the extent of my humiliation with each retelling.

Then, in 2005, a straight-haired Mallorcan tennis player won his first Grand Slam. He was a beast of a competitor, very aggressive in the game. A big opportunity for him was his looping top-spin forehand. His name was Rafael Nadal.

Hey, what's your name, boy? I could have asked it in the 1990s when the victor took pity on my beating. It would have put the issue to bed.

Instead, for twenty years I wondered: Did I compete against Rafa that day?

The case would certainly be more compelling if my story took place in his hometown of Manacor. Es Capdell is 72 km away.

Yes, but he was probably visiting friends, my father says. It was his summer vacation.

Everything fits, he emphasizes. He looked just like Rafa [true]; he was the right age to be Rafa [true]; he played like Rafa, he totally destroyed you [both true]. It was definitely Rafa! [it probably wasnt]

I was overruled and in the 1990s the family folklore underwent heavy editing. As the old man talks about it, the story is now presented to anyone who will listen, like the day a young Nadal took me apart at table tennis.

As much as I've messed up this story over the years, the little element of doubt in my mind is wonderful, because the tennis player who retired this week with 22 Grand Slams to his name is the sporting hero of my life.

I never expected to feel this way about an athlete significantly younger than me. Heroes are normally older, like Willie Miller, the Aberdeen FC captain who won the European Cup Winners Cup for my team in 1983; like Daley Thompson, the laid-back Olympic decathlete who lit up my summers in 1980 and 1984 with his gold medals.

Heroes in sports are often our compatriots. In tennis, Scotland had a homegrown talent that could give Nadal a run for his money.

Why not hero-worship Andy Murray, the fulfiller of these islands' Wimbledon dreams? As a child from a country with no tennis background, his path to the top was a lot more imaginative than Nadal's. The boy from Dunblane didn't let that stop him. I am lost in admiration for what he has achieved.

The difference, I think, is that tennis has knocked the young Scot out of shape. Murray is a nice man and he shouldn't feel too bad about it. It happens to most players at the highest level in this most gladiator of sports.

Nadal won his first Wimbledon title in 2008

They howl like jungle cats when points go well and snap at their coaching team when they go badly. They row with referees, pick fights with the crowd, smash rackets, stamp their feet, swear that someone wants to tell them if the game makes them so angry, don't play it. They are multi-millionaire superstars. Get some perspective.

But more than that, I wanted to tell them to look at Nadal, that sublime combination of killer instinct and politeness. Sure, he celebrated winning important points, but never with the wild-animal ferocity of Novak Djokovic or, occasionally, Andy Murray.

In losing points there was no irritability, no destructive element in his behavior, just an intense concentration on the point at hand.

His first Wimbledon title in 2008 followed a nearly five-hour epic against Roger Federer that was perhaps the greatest match in tennis history. I wanted Nadal to win so much, I was shaking and I really liked Federer.

Grand Slam finals against Djokovic can be, in many ways, the temperamental antithesis of Nadal, torture to watch. Who should be the winner? The short-tempered Serb, who constantly complains that the spectators do not realize how difficult it is to be a top athlete, has no idea of ​​the sacrifices that have to be made, and of the erratic Spaniard who, whether he wins or loses, you will talk about how lucky he is that his talent has given him the life it has.

In that respect, Nadal remained a shining example throughout his career for everyone in top sport, from the slippery, narcissistic Cristiano Ronaldo to the prima donnas of every top league in football. In golf, cricket, rugby, even snooker or darts, his standard of 'never say die' competition, coupled with basic decency, should inspire every player.

And when Nadal played against Andy Murray? Fate was kind in ensuring that Grand Slam meetings were few and far between. I would be terribly torn if Rafa crossed the line against Andy in 2013, when he became the first Brit in 77 years to win the men's title at Wimbledon. Patriotism would have won, I think, but all things considered, Nadal was my man.

Few doubt that his record of 14 French Open titles will stand as long as the game is played. And yet it was the way he won his victories that was somehow more impressive.

Tennis hasn't knocked him out of shape. He really wanted to win, but it was a game. The world had bigger fish to fry. I was excited about his talent. It was how lightly he carried it that made him my hero.

Goodbye then, Rafa. Be well. You were the greatest in all measures that count for me.

One more thing: were you at Es Capdell that day?