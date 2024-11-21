Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Meet the five new players in the Indian squad | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: The much awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia starts on November 22, with the opening Test match taking place in Perth.

Adelaide Oval will host the second Test from December 6 to 10, with the innovative day-night format under the venue's floodlights. The action then shifts to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, scheduled for December 14-18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test will take place from December 26 to 30 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking the fourth encounter in the series.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fifth and final Test from January 3 to 7, bringing this important cricket match to a close with both teams battling for supremacy.

Here's a look at some of the new players in the Indian squad for the series:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

All eyes will be on young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as he embarks on his maiden tour of Australia and faces the hosts for the first time in his career. The left-handed opener is currently the only in-form top batsman in the Indian team. However, he had a disappointing outing in recent months' series whitewash against New Zealand at home.

Yashasvi Jaiswal created history by becoming the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a single calendar year during the second Test against New Zealand. At the age of 22, he broke the previous record of Dilip Vengsarkar, who had achieved the milestone at the age of 23 in 1979.

Currently, Jaiswal is second on the list of highest Test run scorers in 2024, behind only England's Joe Root, who has amassed 1,338 runs in 14 matches. Jaiswal was in exceptional form, scoring 1,119 runs in just eleven matches, at an average of 55.95, including two centuries and seven half-centuries.

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Bengal's 29-year-old opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a consistent presence in the Indian Test teams of late, after more than a decade of hard work in domestic cricket. With a solid track record, he brings the experience and credentials needed to instill confidence in the team management – and in himself – should he be called upon to open in Rohit Sharma's absence for the first matches in Perth or Adelaide.

Abhimanyu previously played in two India A matches in Australia and boasts an impressive domestic CV, with 101 first-class matches to his name and 7674 runs at an excellent average of 48.87.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2024 final, made his T20I debut against Bangladesh last month. At just 21 years old, Reddy has been showing off his mediocre batting skills for a while now, with standout performances like his explosive knocks in the IPL.

He continued his impressive form in international cricket with a match-winning 74 off 34 balls in the second T20I against Bangladesh, where he also impressed with the ball, picking up two wickets while opening the bowling.

Captain Jasprit Bumrah also praised Nitish Kumar Reddy, indicating that the team management is deeply invested in the young all-rounder's capabilities, which could provide the perfect balance for the Indian XI.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana, a towering fast bowler from Delhi, is the most novice member of the squad, including the reserves, with just ten first-class matches to his name. His unique journey saw him make his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders before moving into senior domestic cricket.

At the start of the season, Rana showcased his skills in the Duleep Trophy, securing two impressive four-wicket hauls as an opening bowler. His performance in IPL 2024 was particularly notable, emerging as KKR's leading bowler with 19 wickets and an economy rate of 9.08 in their championship-winning season. His progress likely caught the attention of Gautam Gambhir and Abhishek Nayar, who have moved from KKR management to the Indian cricket set-up.

Devdutt Padikkal

Ace batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who toured two four-day matches with India A, has been asked by the BCCI to stay back as batting backup due to the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and No. 3 batsman Shubman Gill. who is sidelined with a broken finger ahead of the opening Test against Australia.

If Gill remains sidelined, Padikkal is set to take the field for the second time in this format after making his debut against England in March.

Padikkal even looked a step closer to ensuring he would play the first Test with BCCI's official handles by sharing a video of his experience when he was back with the national team a day before the match.

