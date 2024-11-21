University of North Texas





DENTON, Texas The UNT tennis team and head coach Amanda Stone has announced its 2025 dual schedule, highlighted by coast-to-coast travel to both Florida and California, as well as a matchup with six American Athletic Conference opponents and a pair of Big 12 foes. The UNT tennis team and head coachhas announced its 2025 dual schedule, highlighted by coast-to-coast travel to both Florida and California, as well as a matchup with six American Athletic Conference opponents and a pair of Big 12 foes. The Mean Green are scheduled to play 21 regular season games, including eight at home, nine on the road and four at a neutral site. The schedule begins Jan. 17 with a match at the Waranch Tennis Complex for the home opener. UNT will then be away from home for five consecutive games as they travel to Houston, Iowa State, LA Tech and Northwestern State, as well as a neutral site game against Nebraska-Omaha. North Texas then returns home for three consecutive games, starting with a doubleheader on February 14 against Collin College and Oral Roberts, followed by a game on February 18 against UT Arlington. After the UTA game, the Mean Green will be on the road for more than a month with five straight games from Waranch. UNT will travel to Miami, Florida on February 22-23 to take on North Florida and FIU, take on UTSA on March 1 and then head to Northridge, CA to take on Fresno State in March and CSUN. 10 and 11, respectively. After the long road trip, North Texas will experience the longest stretch of consecutive home games in which they will turn their focus to AAC foes, taking on Tulsa (3/19), UAB (3/21), Tulane (3/23) before a Senior Day game against Tarleton State (3/29) all in Denton. The schedule concludes with three consecutive road games, with UNT taking on Wichita State (4/4) and Creighton (4/5) on consecutive days in Wichita, Kansas, before concluding the regular season at Abilene Christian on April 11 . All regular season games build toward the 2025 AAC Championship, which takes place March 17-20 in Memphis, TN. In their first-ever AAC Championship appearance in 2024, the Mean Green won their first-round game over East Carolina to advance to the quarterfinals. Admission to all UNT tennis home matches is free and fans are encouraged to come cheer on the Mean Green. — WYD —

