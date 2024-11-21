Fantasy Hockey – What Bruins coaching change means for collapsing stars

The Boston Bruins are offering credit where it's due and saying the right things after playing poorly enough to cost their head coach his job. Not to absolve the 2023 Jack Adams winner of all responsibility, but if the B's were playing to their collective capabilities, Jim Montgomery wouldn't be refining his resume right now. In fact, it feels fortunate that the club's 8-9-3 record is no worse with the infuriatingly poor -21 goal differential.

But again, credit goes to a number of key figures – including David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy – for taking responsibility and fully admitting that they're letting everyone down. Big kudos for taking the right responsibility. But what now? And what fantasy effects can we expect from this big change in Beantown?

At first glance after Montgomery's firing, the Bruins' top nine appears unchanged, with the No. 1 power play also remaining intact. No surprise, as interim head coach Joe Sacco will likely take a minute before making any significant changes. Regardless, my biggest concern is that the team's most prominent players are failing to live up to individual expectations.

When was the last time Pastrnak averaged less than one point/game? (Answer: 2017-2018, and just by a hair.) Marchand is disappointing Bruins fans and fantasy managers alike, while Pavel Zacha has seven points. Elias Lindholm? Two goals. Two. Unacceptable numbers for Boston's two top centers, especially when they're skating alongside Pastrnak and Marchand, respectively, competing on the No. 1 power play. After averaging 0.64 points per game last year, Charlie McAvoy is currently hovering around 0.35 per game. More often than not, #1 Jeremy Swayman has been mediocre to bad.

The advantage in Boston is that this is the only direction things can go. Upwards. For those who don't want to put too much stock in the benefits of the 'New Coach Bump' – a phenomenon backed by real numbers – can take solace in knowing that many individuals should already be posting better numbers, including the aforementioned top centers .

According to Evolving hockeyZacha owns a shooting percentage of 7.5% (career average: 11.8%) and 6.08 individual expected goals. Lindholm's current shooting percentage of 6.9% is well below his NHL average of 12.1% and his ixG of 5.52 is certainly more than two. The former Flame/Hurricane also needs to shoot more. Statistically, Marchand and Pastrnak should also experience better scoring fortunes. While this likely isn't available in your fantasy league, more goals from the team's best wingers will benefit Zacha and/or Lindholm in the assists department.

If, as an artist, you're still clinging to either center, there's little point in throwing in the fantasy towel now. I could even see Zacha – included in 11% of ESPN Fantasy leagues – as an easy addition in deeper leagues. The same goes for Lindholm, although he still plays a big role in most competitions. At least until if/when that new coaching bump levels off again. As for Swayman, if/when the Bruins right their ship, the club's No. 1 pick will predictably improve well. As for how big a degree is, we, like everyone else mentioned, will get our first hint when the Bruins host Utah on Thursday.

Ovi's injury

While we wait for a more precise timeline than week-to-week for when we can expect Alex Ovechkin back from his lower-body injury, there are already some fantasy-related implications to discuss. Ovechkin's linemates, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas, will inevitably decline as performers. To expect the top midfielder to continue to rock at a pace that has given him 28 points in 18 games, and for the big, young winger to score a point/game, is unreasonable when he is not at even strength for the majority of his ice time spends with Ovechkin. or, in Strome's case, about the power play. Temper your expectations for both until the league's top scorer returns.

As for who should replace Ovechkin in that top spot, Andrew Mangiapane slots in first alongside Strome and Protas, who moves to the right. Prolific throughout his career in bursts and outbursts – 35 goals with the Flames in 2021-2022! — Mangiapane might be worth a fantasy spin if he gets stuck in that spot. Either in deeper competitions or in everyday play. Defender Jakob Chychrun appears to have been promoted to fill the void in the club's top power play.

I now also expect a little more from Connor McMichael and the rest of that 'second' line, including Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. With 12 goals and seven assists in his fourth season as a professional, McMichael's coming out party is no fluke. An analytics darling, the underlying numbers crowd loves this guy. Just like the eye test crew. Now he will see more minutes. Check to see if the 23-year-old is somehow available in your league.

Laine awaits return

Nearly eight weeks after injuring his knee during training camp, Patrik Laine is back practicing with teammates. Reasonable timing considering he was initially expected to miss two to three months. As for when we can expect the new Canadien to return to competitive ice, the club's head coach would not provide a concrete schedule. “You don't know exactly what it's going to be,” Martin St. Louis said Wednesday. “Is it a competition? Is it in two weeks? You don't know, so we'll see how it develops.” So. Probably no longer than two weeks then? After a few home stretches before hitting the road for three, the Habs will be back at Center Bell to host the Islanders on December 3.

After dealing with a broken collarbone in mid-December, six months in the NHL Player Assistance Program and breaking his knee this fall, Laine is more than a little motivated to get back to competing and scoring goals. The 2016 second overall draft pick is still just 26 years old and has the proven ability to pot one every few games when he's at his best. Once the rust is removed, Laine could prove to be a fairly valuable fantasy performer in leagues that primarily reward goals, shots, and power play points. Grab it before it's no longer available in over 70% of ESPN's competition.

Canucks without Miller

In the absence of JT Miller (indefinite leave of absence), the Canucks are rolling out a new scoring line, with Conor Garland, Dakota Joshua and Pius Suter at center. Combining a second-period goal to tie Vancouver (at the time), the trio proved quite effective in a hard-fought 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Of the three, Garland deserves the most fantasy attention, and not just because he found the back of the net on Tuesday. The winger has logged more minutes on the ice than any other skater and is back in the scoring lineup with three points in his past three games, including a power-play assist. Garland has been included in just 18% of ESPN Fantasy leagues and is someone who brings a lot to the fantasy table as he on.

Back at practice, Thatcher Demko is “moving in the right direction” (his words) in his recovery/ability to manage after an injury to his popliteus (small muscle of the knee). Improvement is good, but until we get a specific timeline, Vancouver's crease belongs to Kevin Lankinen and Arturs Silovs, a combination that has adopted more of a tandem identity after Lankinen had some less impressive performances. Neither goalkeeper really knows how to surprise their managers at the moment. There may be better options on the thread.